The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Amanda Mae Black, 34, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a small amount of marijuana to distribute and endangering the welfare of children. On Feb. 18, Black was interviewed regarding a report that her child allegedly was in possession of THC edibles at Rock L. Butler Middle School, Wellsboro. Black allegedly admitted to providing the edibles to her other child. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.
Zachariah Michael Schumacher, 31, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, improper class of license, expired vehicle registration and operating privilege suspended/revoked. On May 2, 2021, Schumacher allegedly contacted police to report an incident with another driver on Route 287, Middlebury Township. Through their investigation, police found Schumacher was operating a motorcycle without the proper class of license and with a suspended driver’s license. He also allegedly kicked the other driver’s car door, causing an estimated $1,792.23 in damage when the two drivers pulled over and exchanged words. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.
Lisa B. Snyder, 62, and John Harrison Snyder, 61, both of Mansfield, were both charged by Pennsylvania State Police with retail theft. Between Dec. 7, 2021 and Feb. 22, 2022, the Snyders allegedly took $724.27 worth of merchandise from Weis in Wellsboro without paying. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 17.
Joseph Francis Derenzo, 31, of Elkland, was charged by the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office with terroristic threats, obstructing administration of law and disorderly conduct. On March 2, during a custody conference at the Tioga County Courthouse, Derenzo allegedly became agitated and threatened to harm and kill other people involved in the conference. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.