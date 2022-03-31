The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Jami Lee Spencer, 33, of Waterville, was charged by the Wellsboro Police Department with two counts of DUI of a controlled substance and one count each of improper stop and failure to keep right. On Jan. 22, Spencer was reportedly observed passed out in her vehicle at the intersection of Grant and Waln streets, Wellsboro. The car was reportedly running and Spencer had her foot on the brake. Spencer allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for fentanyl. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.
Helen Edith Conner, 38, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by unlawful taking. Conner allegedly failed to return a laptop valued at $500 after being terminated from her job at the Tioga County Homeless Initiative. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.