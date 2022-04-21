The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Matthew M. Campbell, 35, of Wellsboro, was charged by the Wellsboro Police Department with criminal mischief, criminal trespass and public drunkenness. On March 14, Campbell allegedly kicked dents in another person’s car, causing an estimated $2,471 in damage. Campbell also allegedly attempted to enter the person’s apartment on West Avenue, Wellsboro and was reportedly visibly intoxicated when police arrived. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.
Jonathan M. Elliott, 65, of Wellsboro, was charged by the Wellsboro Police Department with aggravated assault and simple assault. On April 5, Elliott allegedly punched a nurse in the face with a closed fist and scratched their wrist while he was a patient at the UPMC emergency room, Wellsboro. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.