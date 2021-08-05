The following individual was scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Joshua Scott McFall, 39, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and two counts each of criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. On April 6 and April 20, McFall allegedly sold a police confidential informant a total of 13.6 grams of what tested positive as methamphetamine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.