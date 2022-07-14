The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Sherry Mellissa Faddis, 39, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a small amount of marijuana for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On April 28, Faddis was the passenger in a car involved in a two-vehicle crash on Catlin Hollow Road, Charleston Township. Police reportedly found marijuana, a glass smoking device and a Vapen pen containing THC in the car, which Faddis allegedly said belonged to her. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.
Michael R. Rice, 54, of Liberty, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .16% and greater, no headlights and careless driving. On May 29, police observed Rice driving with an inoperable headlight on Sand Run Road, Duncan Township. During a traffic stop, Rice allegedly shows signs of impairment and a breath test resulted in .164% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.