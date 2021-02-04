The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro:
Becky Lynn Burdick, 54, of Corning, N.Y. was charged by Gaines Township Police with arson — inhabited building, arson — danger of death bodily injury, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person. On Nov. 14, police responded to a fire that started on the porch of a home on Elk Run Road, Gaines Township. Patterns on the porch and inside the front door were reportedly consistent with a flammable liquid being poured and ignited. A neighbor’s security camera reportedly captured a vehicle matching Burdick’s driving up to the home, a person getting out and walking to the house, then quickly leaving. The fire was seen on the video starting as the vehicle drove away. Burdick allegedly admitted to police that she started the fire after the homeowner wouldn’t answer her texts or calls. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.
Earl Joseph Zeigler, 20, of Covington, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with manufacturing/delivery/possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding speed limits, driving while license suspended, driving without inspection and driving without required financial responsibility. On Jan. 23, police observed Zeigler’s vehicle speeding on Route 6, Charleston Township. A traffic stop revealed Zeigler allegedly had 100 grams of marijuana, THC brownies and a firearm suppressor in the vehicle. His license was also suspended and he did not have a valid inspection or insurance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.