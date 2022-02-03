A Wellsboro man has been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to strangling his wife.
Daniel Perry Knapp Jr., 49, was sentenced on Jan. 21 by President Judge George W. Wheeler at the Tioga County Courthouse. For a felony charge of strangulation, Knapp was sentenced to 24 to 60 months confinement with credit for two days served. For two misdemeanor charges of simple assault, Knapp was sentenced to a total of 48 months of probation following his confinement.
According to court records, Knapp remains in Tioga County Prison since being committed on Jan. 21. He plead guilty to the charges on Dec. 13, 2021, two days before a jury trial was scheduled.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police responded to Knapp’s home on Arnot Road, Charleston Township, on Sept. 4, 2020. There, police say they found Knapp’s wife, Faylyn Knapp, with “visible bruising and swelling” to her eyes, mouth, hands and knees.
In a story published on Jan. 13, Faylyn told this newspaper, “He [Daniel] came inside from mowing the lawn and just started with me. He put his hands around my neck and held me against the fridge to the point my feet were dangling off the ground. He dragged me by my hair and beat my entire body … my entire body was black and blue for weeks.”