MANSFIELD — Mansfield University has begun demolishing older dormitory buildings, starting with Pinecrest Hall, to “repurpose campus space to better serve the university community and reduce annual costs,” according to Ryan McNamara, information and technology director at the university.
“Demolition of the older Pinecrest, constructed in 1962; Laurel and Maple Halls, both constructed in 1969, will continue into the fall, making way for additional greenspace for the university community,” he said.
Building projects at all 14 State System universities that are funded from capital funds are managed by the Pennsylvania Department of General Services, including this one, McNamara added.
“The total cost of the project, which is funded by the Pennsylvania state budget and not Mansfield University, is $8.5 million,” McNamara said.
Early estimates of a cost savings to the university for taking the unneeded dormitories offline were close to $1 million a year.
“There is a significant savings by not using utilities and by not making repairs to the aging buildings. Also, the deferred maintenance backlog for those buildings goes away,” he added.
When complete, the terrain of the Pinecrest site will provide a natural amphitheater and outdoor venue for performances and events. New parking spaces will also be created on Clinton Street.
The project was originally set for 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On-campus housing will continue to be available to students at Mansfield’s four modern, suite-style residence halls.
The three traditional-style dorms were taken offline in 2013 due to student demand for modern, suite-style residence halls, now commonplace at colleges and universities across the country. Mansfield’s suite-style housing is rated #18 for Best College Dorms in America and #2 in Pennsylvania according to student reviews on Niche.com.
“Modern housing is one of the amenities that prospective students and their families come to expect when looking for the full college experience,” said MU President Charles Patterson. “We often hear how impressed students are after touring our residence halls, and it’s one of the many reasons they choose Mansfield.”
The project also includes the construction of a storage building in the east parking lot to preserve on-campus storage and to prevent the need for grounds staff to cross Route 6 to access equipment.
Unneeded beds, dressers and other furniture stored in the dorms were donated to local non-profit organizations like Seeds of Hope, which helps families in crisis meet basic needs to maintain and reunify families.
More information about the project can be found at mansfield.edu/greenspace.