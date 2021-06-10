MAINESBURG — A fast moving fire destroyed a farmhouse at 1990 Old State Road Wednesday, June 2.
There was no one home at the time the blaze was called in around 8:30 a.m., according to Mansfield fire chief Jim Welch.
The owner, Jody McNeal and roommate Kenny Miles, had just dropped off two dogs and left for work, he said.
“It was about 40 minutes later that we were dispatched. We got both dogs out; one survived, the other didn’t,” Welch added.
The two-story frame house was more than 110 years old with additions put on to it over the years, Welch said.
Because the structure burned to the ground, the cause and origin of the fire will be listed as undetermined, he added.
“It’s very tough to come up with an actual cause. We had the fire marshal there but because of the amount of damage, it is not possible to know for sure. It may have been electrical, but we really don’t know.” Welch said.
“There was a garage nearby that the vinyl siding was melting, but we were able to keep the fire from spreading to that structure about eight feet away from the house. We got lucky there as the wind was blowing in the right direction away from the structure,” Welch added.
In addition to Mansfield, Troy, Blossburg, Wellsboro and Big Elm fire departments, Daggett responded with tankers and manpower and Tioga with manpower towards the end.
It took firefighters more than three hours to quench the blaze.
“Part of the problem was it was fully involved when we arrived and it was already starting to collapse,” Welch said. “Once that happens, areas underneath metal roofing make it is really hard to get in there and extinguish.”
Debris continued to smolder causing a rekindle around 5 p.m. so Mansfield returned to assist.
There were no injuries reported, Welch said.
All told, about 25 volunteer firefighters battled the fire. The structure was insured.