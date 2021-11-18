MANSFIELD — Two neighbors who have lived next door for decades disagree over who’s responsible for water in one yard.
The two women, both of Decker Street, brought the issue to the Mansfield borough council meeting Wednesday, Nov. 10 for a solution.
Council President Dr. Bob Strohecker said that the reason lawns are so wet is because of the “unprecedented amount of rain” the area has seen recently.
Strohecker said the public works committee and the borough engineer reviewed the situation and found that the water that is the lawn, is just “due to the excessive rain that is in everyone’s lawn. It is not impinging on your property.”
“Everyone’s lawn is sopping wet beyond anything seen in anyone’s lifetime. I am sorry you are having this discord between two neighbors that have been friends. The water is going to run the way it is currently running,” he said.
In other business, Borough Manager Chris McGann reported that requests for proposals went out a couple weeks ago to replace the arch pipe that runs under the borough to the Tioga River.
“Next week we will have a meeting here with interested bidders and then we will have prices to go over,” McGann said.
They also discussed estimates for having a storm sewer assessment done, which came in at between a $500,000 to $1 million. Maps of the eight miles of storm sewers need to be obtained first and then council can decide how to get started on the project, said Public Safety committee chair Will Schlosser.
McGann said it may be possible to add existing maps to the GIS mapping that is maintained by the county.
“Storm sewer mapping is something we should do over time, a section at a time, starting with the areas that flood a lot. If there are errors on maps, I wouldn’t want to transfer the error onto new maps,” Schlosser said.
In other business, council approved advertising the 2022 budget which contains no tax increase. According to Steve McCloskey, chair of the finance committee, the budget projects about $1.4 million in income this year, significantly less than in prior years. Expenses are about $3,000 more than that.
According to McGann, the budget should be balanced before it is approved due to conservative estimates on various costs. “Once we get the actual figures we should be able to erase that deficit,” he said.
One item in the budget that was increased was cost for snow removal after last year’s heavy storms cost more than $13,000 with only $500 budgeted for it.
“Last year we got whacked with those snowstorms, the first one was $13,000, but we removed those snow piles within 48 hours, so we need to budget with the expectation that we will have at least one big snowstorm every year,” McCloskey said.
Council also approved loaning the chamber of commerce $3,000 for fireworks for next July 4 to be paid back once fundraising is complete.