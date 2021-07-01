On Friday night, July 2, at dusk, what has become an annual event at Ives Run Recreation Area will come to an end when the final fireworks show at the lake is held at dusk.
According to the friends of the Tioga-Hammond Lakes, which organizes the yearly event, collecting funds to purchase the fireworks each year “has become too much work for our group.”
“We are in the process of rebuilding and the fireworks is too taxing. They are fully funded by donations as people came into the park which takes a lot of manpower. Plus it is not in-line with our mission for the friends group. We would like to see another group take them over,” organizers, who did not wish to be identified, said in a Facebook message to the paper.
There have been fireworks at Ives Run by various groups for at least 30 years, according to an Army Corps representative.
Fireworks shows across the nation were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone interested in taking over the fireworks show should contact the Army Corps of Engineers at Ives Run at 570-835-5281.
Other events around the county include fireworks at Galeton, Arnot and Knoxville, all on Saturday night, July 3.
On Sunday, July 4, there will fireworks held in Mansfield, Troy and Williamsport.
Fireworks at other events around the area coming up are at the rescheduled (due to weather) Coal Festival at Island Park, Monday, Aug. 9; at the Tioga County Fair Monday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 31 at Tioga Old Home Day.