MANSFIELD – Following an article in the Aug. 19 Gazette about a neighbor’s complaints regarding a property on Extension Street, the property owner, Lorraine Tooker, told her side of the story.
According to Tooker, she rented the house in 2017 to a couple who refused her access for over two years, despite the lease allowing her access with advance notice.
The neighbor took her story to the Aug. 11 borough council meeting and displayed photos of dog waste showing through the windows, and complained about the smell which prevented her from going outside and enjoying her property.
Lory Albin, a friend of Tooker’s, contacted the newspaper last week.
“These people never let anyone in,” Albin said.
In 2018, borough manager Chris McGann sent Erb Inspection to do a required inspection of the rental property.
“It was a major deal to get the inspector in the house, but afterwards, he gave her a list of things that needed to be repaired, which were fixed,” Albin said. “At no time did the inspector say to Lorraine that the house was in a hoarding situation.”
No one entered the house for a year because of the pandemic.
This past spring, Tooker called Albin and said she wanted to try to sell the house to the tenants, who had expressed interest in buying it, and asked Albin to help. Albin notified the tenants she wanted access, but they declined, she said.
Tooker called and was told they weren’t finished making repairs and wouldn’t be ready until July. She then texted the husband and said if he wouldn’t cooperate, they were moving forward with eviction. She got no response, Tooker said.
“On June 17, they started the eviction process, and in court he denied access to the house in front of the judge,” Albin said. The judge ruled the couple owed $3,700 in back rent.
“We got the eviction based on the fact that she was repossessing her property, not that they didn’t pay the rent,” she said.
The tenants were evicted on June 27, but had time before they had to vacate.
On Aug. 2, the constable evicted the tenants, Albin said, and told the women there were “a lot” of dogs in the house.
“On Aug. 3 there was an army of people and trucks trying to save what turned out to be 11 dogs. And when I tell you I walked into a s*** show, I’m not kidding,” Albin said.
Dog feces littered the entire house, along with bags of dog waste and a dead puppy. Twenty-two dogs had been removed from the property in March 2020.
“It was a landfill,” she added. “No one was fully aware of what was going on including Lorraine until that day. She was not given access to his property for two and a half years.”
In the midst of this, on Aug. 6, Lorraine received a letter from the borough giving her 10 days to fix all issues, including several broken windows and an outside basement door, or face fines. Tooker also had to pay $90 inspection fee.
Albin said she provides weekly updates on property repairs to the borough. Tooker is not alone in this situation, she added.
“Landlords are literally losing their homes because their property is mortgaged against their homes and the laws favor the tenant,” Albin said. “I’ve spoken to three other landlords, their tenants haven’t paid the rent, and they got so screwed over they are selling their properties. The landlords are out thousands of dollars they will never recoup.”