HILLS CREEK STATE PARK – About two dozen Girl Scouts spoke with former astronaut Eileen Collins of Elmira, N.Y., who surprised them with a Zoom call on their last day of day camp here July 30.
Collins, who flew four space shuttle missions, two as a pilot and two as commander in the 1990s and retired in 2006, knew she wanted to fly at a young age, when she and her dad would watch commercial jets take off and land at the airport. She also was exposed to flying through watching the gliders at Harris Hill.
Growing up in small town America, Collins thought her dreams were just dreams, but they became her focus as she grew and learned all she could about flying planes through books, magazines and her studies at Corning Community College to earn a scholarship to Syracuse University.
Eventually, she joined the Air Force, and entered the ROTC program at Syracuse, where she majored in math. She earned master’s degrees in computer operations research from the Webster University School of Education and in science from Stanford University.
It was while she was a test pilot in the Air Force, attaining the rank of lieutenant colonel, that she decided to apply to NASA’s astronaut program.
Because she was a woman, she wasn’t sure she would be received, but her commanding officer encourage her and signed her letter of recommendation, telling her she would make a “great astronaut.”
When asked what’s necessary to become an astronaut, Collins said that a college degree in math, sciences, engineering, biology, education or a medical degree is required.
“NASA also wants you to work for three years in your field of study before you apply,” she said.
Knowing a foreign language is helpful since astronauts fly with others from all over the world, she added.
At the time, 12 of 60 astronauts were female, and Collins was the first woman to pilot a space shuttle, drawing media attention from all over the world, a position she didn’t necessarily enjoy.
“I didn’t really think of myself as being that different. Everyone was focused on the mission, but the media they all wanted to interview me,” she said.
The questions she was asked pertained to female concerns which, “after awhile, you get tired of answering questions about your hair, bathroom and underwear.” Collins said she “wanted to talk about her job and what they were doing.”
The longest mission she had was 15 days long and included taking space walks to deploy equipment like telescopes or satellites, retrieve items and work.
“Today astronauts are in the space station for six months, with one astronaut, Scott Kelly, spending nearly a year at the space station,” she said.
She also talked about zero gravity and the most enjoyable thing she remembered doing.
“On my last mission, we took up a logistics manual in the back of the shuttle. When we docked (at the space station), two crew members took it out. It was full of science experiments and food, so it was empty,” she said. Collins said she floated into the container and ran around inside it like a hamster on a wheel, pulling herself up on the grab bars and doing flips and then stretching herself out to slow down.
“I thought of myself as the best gymnast in the world but I wasn’t fighting gravity,” she added.