BLOSSBURG – The Southern Tioga School District board members heard from architects Randy Galiotto of Alloy 5, Lewisburg and Mark Gallick of McClure Company, Harrisburg, about a feasibility study on the district’s five buildings during its meeting Monday, Oct. 11.
The district is looking to continue to update and maintain its remaining buildings, which currently house a total of 1,681 students, down slightly from third day enrollment figures.
Galiotto cited district enrollment projections through 2029, which showed a slight decline below the 1,700 mark then increases. Liberty has just under 250 elementary school students in grades kindergarten through grade six.
“We will use this logic to present solutions for the future,” he said.
Starting with Liberty Elementary School, the oldest school in the district, Galiotto presented an overview of the building systems and components including site, structure, architecture, mechanical/fire protection, electrical, and plumbing.
Each component was marked according to its condition, with green being good, red not good and yellow average.
“LES has significant amounts of red and just a few greens,” Galiotto said.
Components needing attention include sidewalks, parking lots, roadways structural integrity, exterior walls, roof, windows and technology, finishes, ceilings and floors, casework and lockers, ADA and code compliance, air distribution systems and fire protection.
“Not much has been done to it over the years. The school really needs some help,” he said.
Gallick said that the district had “certainly gotten its money’s worth” out of its HVAC systems in the building.
“But most have exceeded the catalogue life,” Gallick said.
Some of the mechanical systems have been updated, but the generator is quite dated and needs to be replaced, he added.
It was the same story with the fire alarms and security access. The plumbing and drainage systems on the 50-year-old building also “could use an update,” along with the plumbing fixtures and kitchen equipment.
The rest of the schools fared better with most falling within the average to good range, with just a few needed updates.
The two men will return in December with a final assessment and project solutions for the board.
In other business, the board,
- Approved allowing school bus drivers to bring their pre-school age children on the bus with them during pick-up and drop-off of students, with certain requirements in place.
- Learned from business manager Bonnie Thompson that the 2022-23 Act 1 index for property tax increase is 4.5%, up from last year’s 3.2%.