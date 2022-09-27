Denissa Alvarez Matias and Leonardo Pagan Acevedo both pleaded not guilty during separate preliminary hearings on Sept. 27 at the Tioga County Courthouse, Judge Robert Repard presiding.

Following several hours of testimony, the court dismissed a charge of criminal homicide against Matias. Bail was set at $150,000. The remaining two charges of endangering the welfare of a child and providing transportation from the scene of a homicide will stand. She is represented by Tioga County Public Defender Eric Gurney.

