Denissa Alvarez Matias and Leonardo Pagan Acevedo both pleaded not guilty during separate preliminary hearings on Sept. 27 at the Tioga County Courthouse, Judge Robert Repard presiding.
Following several hours of testimony, the court dismissed a charge of criminal homicide against Matias. Bail was set at $150,000. The remaining two charges of endangering the welfare of a child and providing transportation from the scene of a homicide will stand. She is represented by Tioga County Public Defender Eric Gurney.
The court also dismissed one count of criminal homicide against Acevedo, of Bethlehem. Remaining are a single count of criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use, propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child. He was represented by Attorney Erik Dowdle of Allentown. An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 17.
Tioga County Krista Deats represented the Commonwealth in both preliminary hearings.
The prosecution contends that on Aug. 26 Acevedo and Matias drove to Liberty at the junction of Routes 15 and 414 to meet with Jesus Iran Alicia Santiago to exchange custody of Matias’s and Santiago’s two-year-old child. Santiago had driven from Buffalo, N.Y. with the child to their customary custody exchange stop.
Matias and Santiago were estranged but still legally married. Acevedo was Matias’ boyfriend at the time.
The initial police reports that the three adults, with the child in the car, met in the parking lot of the defunct Landing Strip restaurant after a custody exchange at the nearby Dollar General store. After an altercation, Acevedo fired one or two shots from a .45 caliber handgun into Santiago’s black SUV and that Matias drove herself, the child and Acevedo away from the scene.
Pennsylvania State Police and local law enforcement located Matias and Acevedo within 36 hours and identified Santiago, who was found dead in his vehicle at the Exxon gas station.
During the Sept. 27 hearing, video of Matias showed her stating that she dropped Acevedo at the Landing Strip parking lot and continued with the child to the Dollar Store approximately half a mile up the road. Matias testified that she and Santiago calmly exchanged the child and that Santiago put the child’s car seat in Matias’ car before kissing her on the cheek and saying goodbye to the child.
“This was travel to a public place, cordial in all aspects,” said Gurney. “The idea that (Matias) transported with intent to a homicide is not true. My client is entirely innocent of this.”
Santiago then told Matias that he was having car trouble and took a tool kit out of his car, placing it on the ground near his vehicle, Matias stated in her taped testimony. She then drove back to the Landing Strip parking lot to pick up Acevedo.
According to Jeanette Forer, who was exiting in her vehicle from Martin’s store parking lot across from the Landing Strip, Santiago parked his black SUV in the parking lot and proceeded to walk repeatedly from his vehicle to Acevedo’s red BMW with what appeared to be a sawed-off broomstick in his hand.
“He appeared to be very unsettled,” said Forer. “He was going back and forth several times with the club in his right hand. He wasn’t waving it, just holding it.”
Acevedo’s BMW was later found to have a hole smashed into the back windshield. Forer then heard a gunshot.
Forer testified that the black SUV sped “recklessly” out of the Landing Strip parking lot and headed in the direction of the Dollar General and the Exxon gas station a short distance away.
Santiago reached the Exxon where bystanders called 911. State police responded to the scene and found Santiago deceased in an ambulance. EMS was unable to revive him.
Similar testimony was provided during Acevedo’s hearing, but proceedings took a turn when it became known that Detective Matthew Sweet of PSP Mansfield, who was in the courtroom and involved in the hearing, texted Sergeant Christine Fie of the Montoursville barracks while she was sequestered during the hearing.
Fie was a supervisor at the crime scene and during its aftermath.
At issue was Santiago’s autopsy report, which had not been available earlier that day. At approximately 4:45 p.m. Deats presented a copy of the autopsy report as evidence. Fie had provided it via communication from Sweet.
“The manner of delivery is the problem, not what’s in the report,” said Dowdle. “I object to this testimony because it violates the orders of this court.”
Judge Repard concurred with this statement.
Fie said that she did receive a text and later an email from Sweet while in sequestration, for which Dowdle praised her honesty.