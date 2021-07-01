As the Fourth of July holiday season approaches, the Blossburg Fire and Ambulance Department reminds revelers to be safe while celebrating with family and friends.
According to statistics from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission as of their 2017 annual report, every year, 280 people on average go to the emergency room per day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday. Of those injuries, 14% are from sparklers, 12% from reloadable shells, 10% from firecrackers, 4% from Roman candles, 3% from bottle rockets, 8% from novelties, 2% from multiple tubes, 2 % from fountains and 39% are unspecified. injuries by age group are 28% aged 25-44, 15% age 20-24, 14% age 10-14, 14% age 15-19, 11% age 5-9, 11% age 0-4, 6% age 45-64 and 1% 65 and over.
If you decide to purchase consumer fireworks, follow these safety steps:
- Make sure consumer fireworks are legal in your area, before buying or using them.
- Never use or make professional-grade fireworks.
- Do not buy or use fireworks that are packaged in brown paper; this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and are not for consumer use.
- Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This is hot enough to melt some metals.
- Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person or occupied area.
- Light fireworks one at a time, then move away from them quickly.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.
- Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
- After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device to prevent a trash fire.