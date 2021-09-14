The 13th Annual Ives Run Trail Challenge is Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Ives Run Recreation Area on Hammond Lake at 710 Ives Run Lane in Tioga Township, 12 miles north of Wellsboro via Route 287. It was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
This rain or shine event is for those who want to compete and first-timers whose goal is to finish. The age categories are 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+.
Between now and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, male and female runners and walkers can register online at www.stepoutdoors.org.
Those who pre-register will be guaranteed a T-shirt and pay an $18 entry fee.
Those who register after Sept. 20 will pay a $25 entry fee and not be guaranteed a T-shirt.
There is no entry fee for those 12 and under who register online or in-person. They must have a parent sign a waiver.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, check-in and registration for the four-mile Trail Challenge will be from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at the Stephenhouse Pavilion. Those who register on Saturday can pay by cash or check.
A bus provided by Benedict’s Bus Service will transport participants from the registration area to the Ives Run South Pavilion for the pre-race meeting at 9:45 a.m.
The Trail Challenge will start at 10 a.m. The four-mile course includes portions of the Lynn Keller, Stephenhouse and Archery Range trails and has varying terrain.
Awards will be presented at 11 a.m. to the top overall male and female finishers and to the top three male and female finishers in each of the seven age categories.
Free refreshments for all participants at the end of the run will be provided by the Holliday Alliance Church.
For more information, call 570-835-5281.