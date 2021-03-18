Eighteen students in the Mansfield area are candidates for the 39th annual Youth Leaders of Tomorrow.
The Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Tioga School District created the Youth Leaders of Tomorrow event to honor exemplary students.
Rather than have an in-person award presentation, the 18 youth leader candidates will be recognized via Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday, March 22. The keynote speaker is Tom McMillen.
Chris Jones, chamber president, will give the welcome and introduction, followed by an invocation by the Rev. Mark Scafidi of the Church of the New Covenant. Sam Rotella, Southern Tioga School District superintendent, and Kjell Fenn, headmaster of New Covenant Academy, will present scholarships and awards.
Citations and certificates will be given by Kimberly Johns on behalf of Rep. Clint Owlett and Deborah Rudy, on behalf of Sen. Cris Dush.
Rachel Green, admissions director of Mansfield University, will present Mansfield University certificates and scholarships.
The link for the Youth Leader of Tomorrow’s Zoom is https://mansfield.zoom.us/j/5706624811. The meeting ID is 5706624811.
North Penn-Mansfield
Katie Augustine, daughter of Tom and Amy Augstine, of Blossburg, is active in student council, National Honor Society and is the vice president of her class. She’s been in dance for seven years, piano for nine years and has worked as a cashier at the Holiday Market for more than a year. She plans to attend a four-year university.
In her essay, “Empathy,” she wrote: “I feel that the strongest characteristic a leader can demonstrate is empathy. It would be challenging to constantly speak, guide, and work with people without understanding them on an empathetic level. By doing so, you are truly showing people you care, appreciate them, and acknowledge their thoughts and feelings. Allowing more of your emotions into the workplace can create stronger bonds, spark more ideas and, overall, creative growth.”
Ashley Brubaker, daughter of Jay and Verna Brubaker, of Covington, has been involved in student council, year, National Honor Society, basketball, tennis and the Special Olympics. She is the treasurer of her class and has held that title for all four years of high school. She is active in her youth group, works at the Bloss Holiday Market and also babysits. She plans to continue working at the Bloss Holiday Market and to begin working at the Farmer’s Table. In the future, she might attend college to pursue a degree in special education.
In her essay, “Character of a Leader,” she wrote: “One characteristic I think makes someone a leader is ‘being a Christ,’ this makes someone a leader because they know what is right and wrong, while putting others before themselves. Knowing when what you are doing is wrong will allow you to make it right with the guidance of Christ. In every endeavor, a Christ-like leader will be third, others second, and God will be first. This is important because you will do everything in the image of God for His glory. Being a leader is not about getting the most done or telling everyone what they should be doing; being a leader is about serving others so that they want to follow in your example.”
Charisma Grega, daughter of Bill and Tammy Grega, of Mansfield, is active in volleyball, National Honor Society, travel volleyball and camp counseling for youths. She plans to attend Mansfield University to pursue a degree in early childhood education.
In her essay, “Leadership: The Power of Kindness,” she wrote: “A leader can be defined as the person who leads or commands a group, organization or country. There are many different perspectives on what being a leader entails. In my opinion, every leader should be a role model: somebody who possesses a number of not just admiral traits, but also effective ones. The most important characteristic of a leader is kindness. Kindness is defined as the quality of being friendly, generous and considerate. This quality is the gateway to being an admirable leader. It is arguably the most different characteristic to master, but it is definitely the most valuable. A leader works with groups of people, people who have different personalities, opinions and ideas. When a leader maintains a kind demeanor, a group can work more effectively together while treating each other the way everyone should be treated.”
Curtis Craig, son of Scott and Betsy Craig, of Covington, has been involved in student council, National Honor Society, Youth Leadership Council, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Ambassador, basketball, tennis, track, science, technology, engineering, architecture and mathematics team, tech squad, chorus section leader and church youth group. He plans to attend a school of engineering with a focus in civil or mechanical engineering.
In his essay, he wrote: “To me one of the biggest qualities that makes a leader is leading by example. It’s the quiet kid in the back of the class doing his homework instead of distracting others. It’s the students showing up on time to every class or practice. It’s the having your homework done for every class. It’s the not driving fast to show off when you have others in the car with you. It’s the giving of 100% of your effort to everything you do, that makes a leader by example.”
Emma Eglesia, daughter of Joseph and Katherine Eglesia, of Mansfield, has been involved in tennis, yearbook, FBLA, National Honor Society, Camp Invention and Youth Leader of Tomorrow. She also volunteers at the local preschool, works at A Scoop Back in Time, and enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time outside. She likes to travel to new places and visit different landmarks. In the future, she plans to attend Mansfield University to pursue a degree in radiological science.
In her essay, “Empathy: A True Leadership Strength,” she wrote: “I’ve never thought of myself as a typical leader. In fact, I’ve always been the kind of person who watches what’s going on, as I quietly sit off to the side listening to those around me. When I think of the great leaders in history, I think about traits such as bravery, ambition, and outspoken personalities that blazed paths and weren’t quiet in their opinions. The great leaders in my community stand out for their ability to jump into new experiences, take on new challenges and freely offer their ideas and opinion in public ways. In contact, I observe and think about what choices others are making and make connections to my own life through their experiences. In my own quiet way, I think through my feelings and thoughts carefully before being willing to share. Even though I might not jump quickly into leadership roles, and not fit the stereotype of a leader, i believe that my ability to empathize with others’ experiences, and relate to others is a strong leadership trait.”
Alison Koval, daughter of Kim and Sue Koval, of Mansfield, is involved in volleyball, band and track and field, as well as club volleyball and piano lessons. She plans to attend college for environmental engineering.
In her essay, “A Leader Who Has Humility,” she wrote: “Have you ever tried to hide your mistakes or cover up your errors? Because that does not make you a leader. A leader has humility; the ability to admit to one’s mistakes and remain humble to those around them. It is easy to overlook such a simple characteristic because people want a strong, confident role model as their leader. But those lacking in humility are not fit to be leaders because they cannot lessen their own importance and acknowledge their mistakes. ‘Leaders’ without humility come off as arrogant and will not effectively guide those they are influencing. Humble leaders listen to others and understand that they themselves do not know everything. People are more willing to work with engaging group members that take into account what others have to say. It is inspiring to others to be humble, and this humility leaders to better teamwork and success. I believe I demonstrate humility in my everyday life through school, athletics and my personal life.”
Madison Millheim, daughter of Addie and Shane Millheim, of Mansfield, has participated in FBLA, National Honor Society, STEAM Team, Student Leadership Council, yearbook, chorus and theater. She is the class president. She’s also on the swim team, does cross country, Girl Scouts and Special Olympics.
In her essay, she wrote: “When thinking of the characteristics of great leaders, I did not want to say something simple like communication because many leaders are good at that. But what makes a good leader a great leader? I say it is empathy. My definition of empathy is putting yourself in someone else’s shoes to know why someone said, did, or felt a certain way. To have empathy as a great leader you want your followers to not feel like you are above them; you want to be kind, and you want to be a good listener.”
Alex Stein, son of Steve and Ali Stein, of Mansfield, is the FBLA president, captain of the basketball team his junior year, Region 7 FBLA treasurer, NHS treasurer his junior year and is on the golf team. He is the senior 1up Mentorship founder and the Class of 2021 secretary. From grades third through ninth, he was involved in Odyssey of the Mind. In the future, he plans to attend college and major in economics.
In his essay, he wrote: “John F. Kennedy once said, ‘Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other.’ Leadership helps businesses thrive, creates A+ students, and drives the vision of the future. One characteristic that makes a person a leader is courage. Rosa Parks is one of the most courageous leaders there ever was, she played a pivotal role in fighting for racial justice in the US. She displayed self belief, passion, purpose and bravery. Courageous leaders make change.”
Jade Stubblefield, daughter of Melissa Stubblefield, of Covington, has been involved in the computer fair, FBLA, basketball, Youth Leaders 2.0, Dungeons and Dragons club, marching band and basketball. She is also in the chorus, band and marching band; in her junior year she went to both district and regional band. Also during her junior year, she was the school board student representative. In the future she plans to apply to Neumond College and Penn College of Technology. She would like to learn to code to become a web page developer.
In her essay, she wrote: “An important leadership characteristic is being able to communicate effectively with others. Personally, I have needed communication for group projects in school, Youth Leadership 2.0 and basketball. When multiple people are working on a school project together, you need to be able to communicate inside and outside of school to know what parts of the project someone is covering and how much is completed. During the Youth Leadership 2.0 Program, we built a project that affected the community in some way. Communication was critical to ensure the project was on time with our set timeline and that all things planned worked accordingly.”
North Penn-Liberty
Colton Litzelman, son of Brian and Erin Litzelman, of Roaring Branch, is the president of the Key Club and involved in FBLA, basketball and football. He’s in the Southern Tioga Area Bowhunters (vice president, junior year) and is an elementary basketball coach. In the past he was in the chorus, baseball, a Little League volunteer umpire and worked at the Landing Strip Restaurant. He currently works at the Liberty Exxon. He plans to attend a four-year college, majoring in sports management with a minor in statistics. He would like to collect stats for a sports organization.
In his essay, he wrote, “Leadership is the ability to help classmates, teammates or friends overcome obstacles that they struggle to achieve by themselves. It is an important quality that some people lack and it is the leaders that help others do what is right, build an exciting vision, or inspire them to be the best that they can be. I exhibit many leadership qualities such as being a good role model, influencing people to do the right thing, showing compassion to others, and having accountability in everything that I do. My best leadership quality I feel is leading my example.”
Kiersten Elizabeth Mitstifer, daughter of David and Stephanie Mitsfier, of Liberty, is involved in band, chorus, culture club, key club, unified club, varsity soccer, basketball and softball. She also volunteers at the Liberty Fire Company. In the future, she plans to become a soldier in the United States Marine Corps and serve in the military police as a working dog handler.
In her essay, she wrote: “Leadership is not a position or a title, it is an action and example. I believe that the ultimate characteristic of being a leader is commitment. The base attribute of which is one’s community to themselves. Through which I have shown within my fitness, education, mental state and self confidence. Another attribute is the commitment to others. In which I have exhibited through athletics, academics and my everyday life. Lastly, the final attribute of commitment, is the commitment to all. Through which I have demonstrated in choosing to enlist and serve within our country’s armed forces. Altogether, I believe that there are numerous characteristics that make each leader their own. But to me, for one to be a successful leader, they must possess an overall commitment to actively pursue and achieve greatness.”
Shaelynn Mosher, daughter of Grant and Amber Messner, of Roaring Branch, is involved in unified club, key club, culture club, 4-H, softball, soccer, National Honor Society, Big Brother Big Sister, Bocce Ball and is the class treasurer. She plans to attend Penn College to become a physician’s assistant and minor in Spanish.
In her essay, “What Makes a Leader?” she wrote: “I believe that a leader should have self-confidence and should help others achieve their self-confidence. If a leader doesn’t believe in themselves, they can’t believe in other people. I believe that a leader should be able to lead the team, help make decisions and be a role model to whoever it applies to.”
Taylor Nelson, son of Tom and Lori Nelson, of Liberty, is active in the band, chorus, National Honor Society, key club (vice president), FBLA, soccer (captain), track and ski club. He has been a Liberty Community Vacation Bible School Group Leader, AYSO soccer assistant and volunteer soccer trainer. He plans to attend college to pursue a degree in health and physical education.
In his essay, he wrote: “Humility is defined as a modest opinion or estimate of one’s own importance. I believe that humility is the most essential quality of a good leader. Humility is something that can bring a leader and his followers very close. I have been given many leadership opportunities such as a Bible school group leader, a personal coach for a young soccer plan and a captain on the boys soccer team. Through these leadership opportunities I have found that humility is the most important, and most appreciated quality in a leader.”
Bridgette Russell, daughter of Matthew and Kelli Russell, of Liberty, is involved in basketball, softball, key club, NHS and student council. She plans to earn a bachelor degree in nursing.
In her essay, she wrote: “A wise person once said, ‘Great leaders don’t set out to be a leader, they are set out to make a difference. It’s never about the role, always about the goal.’ A person that leads should have the mindset that they want to help another succeed. I believe that communication is a great characteristic that makes a person a leader, because without communication skills there’s no way to guide others to achieve success to make a difference.”
Ryann Upham, daughter of Brett and Angela Upham, of Liberty, is in student council, culture club, FBLA, key club, chorus, National Honors, STEAM Team, chorus, basketball, soccer and band. She works at a greenhouse and babysits for multiple families. She also volunteers with little kid basketball. She plans to attend a four-year college, majoring in business technology.
In her essay, she wrote: “‘A good leader is a person who takes a little more than his share of the blame and a little less than his share of the credit,’ said by the great leader, John Maxwell. His quote shows a leader does not have to shine individually, but more as a team instead. This represents the ability to overcome difficult tasks while still maintaining the involvement of others. Powerful leaders portray the specific qualities that demonstrate the consistency that leadership requires. Everyone looks for the basic traits in a leader, but there is one characteristic that they are forgetting to incorporate. I feel consideration is the best characteristic in a leader because it creates effective communication and empowerment within a group; however, many people will argue that other traits are more crucial.”
New Covenant Academy
Timothy Allen, son of Michael and Carol Allen, of Mansfield, plays soccer, basketball and volleyball. He is also on the student council, where he serves as the president. He plans to attend Mansfield University.
In his essay, he wrote, “Leadership is something that is incredibly hard to describe with just one characteristic. There are countless things that add up to being a successful leader. Everything from courage to the ability to communicate with other people well. However, the one quality of a leader that I find to be the single most important is integrity. Put plainly, integrity is being honest even with no one around to see. Integrity is about doing the right thing and believing in the right thing regardless of other people’s opinion. This can be something that is incredibly hard to do right. To be a leader in high school and show integrity, you have to be willing to lose out.”
Elizabeth Burke, daughter of Scott and Ann Burke, of Mansfield, has been involved in yearbook, soccer, basketball, dual-enrollment, class rep and volunteers at Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries. She is looking into attending college and pursuing a career in the field of healthcare.
In her essay, she wrote, “A leader must be a lot of things, but I believe one of the most important qualities of a leader is determination. If one is not a strong minded, hard worker, they cannot effectively influence others. I consider myself a very diligent, determined person. I have efficiently balanced school, sports, volunteering and social life. I haven’t let my grades slip and continue to be dedicated in putting forth my best work.”
Carley Smith, daughter of Ken and Janel Smith, of Covington, has been involved in soccer, volleyball, worship team, choir, dance, and has helped at day camps as a counselor and helped with banquets and church events. She plans to attend college to become an accountant.
In her essay, she wrote: “I think that the most important characteristic to have as a leader is courage. The dictionary definition of courage is ‘the ability to do something that frightens one.’ My personal definition of the word courage is being able to do the hard and scary things even when you’re really afraid. Having courage is not easy, especially when it’s that one specific thing that terrifies you the most. Courage is not just for doing the dangerous things or even standing up for yourself or someone else. Courage is for when you have anxiety, when you worry about the littlest of things, when you’re nervous, and even when you’re not able to believe in yourself.”