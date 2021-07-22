The Blossburg Area Lions Club is forming following an organizational meeting July 18 in the Blossburg Memorial Library, said Cheryl Wilbur, the Lions’ global membership chair for Pennsylvania and past district governor.
The group had 23 people join as members, elected officers, set meeting dates and is already planning for fundraisers for the community.
“That was more than I was hoping for,” Wilbur said.
She credits hitting the goal of 20 new members to Jill Nickerson, a member of the Blossburg borough council, who called people, encouraged them to come and even provided the meal of salisbury steak, potatoes, green beans and pie.
“They’re excited. They are thinking of things already that they can benefit from the fundraisers,” Wilbur said.
Wilbur brought examples of fundraisers: two gift baskets that those attending could purchase a chance to win. She collected $57, which she then turned over to the new club’s treasury.
Nickerson, in turn, offered free tickets to a raffle of the Blossburg sesquicentennial blanket.
Serving as officers on the new club are Brian McClure, president; Kevin Luminella, secretary; Bill Faughnan, treasurer; and Jackie Smith, membership chair. The office of vice president is still open.
Deb Colegrove will serve as the Guiding Lion while the Mansfield Lions Club is the sponsoring club, Wilbur said. In that role, Colegrove will attend meetings of the new club for the next two years, offering guidance and information as needed.
Meeting dates are at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at the library. The next meeting is Aug. 26.
Member dues every six months are $21.75 for international (#10.75 for each additional member in the same household), $8 for state and $2.50 for district.
Wilbur is also excited about the age of this group, which she estimates is an average of 42 years. Statewide, the average member age is 72 years, she said.
“I really enjoy this group and look forward to it,” she said.
The club can begin applying for grants and $2 million in insurance coverage for any events it holds or sponsors.
To learn more about the Lions or how to join the new club, contact Wilbur at 607-738-6909, 570-537-2643 or email cawilbur65@gmail.com.