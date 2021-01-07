Most people enjoy looking at photographs, and this year people had lots of time to peruse the free photo galleries found on our website, www.tiogapublishing.com. Photos from each week’s newspaper are collected and posted, as are galleries of photos taken at special events, such as community celebrations, athletic events and the county fair.
2020’s most popular photo galleries were:
10: 2,233 pageviews — Jan. 23 and 30 Gazette (includes the Tigers win of the Berguson Trophy).
9: 2,375 pageviews — Wellsboro’s Halloween
8: 2,527 pageviews — Nov. 12 paper (Veterans Day)
7: 2,660 pageviews — June 11 paper (Athletic Awards)
6: 2,682 pageviews — Feb. 20 paper (Wellsboro’s Winter Celebration)
5: 2,880 pageviews — Aug. 14 Beef Show at the Ag Expo
4: 3,367 pageviews — Aug. 11 Dairy Heifer and Showmanship Show at the Ag Expo
3: 3,462 pageviews — May 7 paper
2: 3,842 pageviews — Aug. 9 Horse Show at the Ag Expo
1: 11,909 pageviews — Wellsboro’s prom July 11