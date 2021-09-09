WHITNEYVILLE – Barb Sargent, a local jewelry maker and craftsperson, is preparing for the annual event she began in 2019, A Just Cause.
The event, an arts and crafts show and sale, will be held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, Whitneyville on Sept. 11 and 12, rain or shine.
A Just Cause features at least 40 vendors this year, including several food vendors and entertainment, after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.
There also will be a chicken barbecue, square dancing demonstrations, a Civil War historian presentation, music with Eric Bailey and a classic car cruise-in.
It will be held outdoors in the barns at the fairgrounds. Admission and parking is free, however donations are welcome, Sargent said.
Mama’s Sweet Tooth Bakery of Mansfield will sell cookies with the Partners In Progress logo decorating them. Sales proceeds of the cookies will go to Partners in Progress, a local organization that assists people with special needs.
Most of the entry fees collected will also go to Partners in Progress, Sargent said. The name and purpose of the event was inspired her brother, Danny, a person with special needs helped by Partners in Progress.
Sargent will have her glass jewelry on display and other vendors include Deep Roots Winery of Canton, Joe Perry’s Winery, Highland Chocolates, the Wandering Barrista, Richard Smoker, a wood carver, local artist Paul Bozzo, Yorkshire Meadows and Tice’s Maple, among others.
A homemade quilt made by Stephen Krammes, a young man with special needs who lives in a group home, will be raffled off.
The show will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact Sargent at 607-425-5277 or visit the Facebook page.