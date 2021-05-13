Jackson Brion of Liberty will be representing Pennsylvania at the national 4-H shooting sports competition.
Jackson, age 16, is the son of Steve and Gwen Brion and a sophomore at North Penn-Liberty High School. On April 17, he competed at the Pennsylvania 4-H state shooting sports contest in State College, placing first in the individual senior compound archery division.
With the win, Jackson will move onto the national contest in Grand Isle, Neb. in June.
He’s been shooting bow and arrow for eight years and also shoots with the Southern Tioga Area Bowhunters.
“The favorite part for me is every time I go out to shoot, I try to get better,” said Jackson. “It’s just rewarding to get better.”
Using a compound bow, the competitors shoot four rounds of five arrows at 55 yards, then another four rounds at 45 yards and finish with four rounds at 35 yards. Competitors score nine points if they hit the yellow bullseye and, moving outward, seven points for red, five points for blue, three points for black and one point for white. The total possible points is 540.
The shoot began with windy conditions, but improved as the day went on, said Jackson.
“When I came at 35 yards, I shot a perfect score, hitting nine every time,” he said. “Usually at school shoots I drop a couple. I was definitely a little bit of a shocker to me. I was definitely happy with 35 yards.”
Competitors did not learn of their results that day, but received an email about a week later.
“It’s funny. After the shoot, I thought I did pretty well and thought I would place. It’s definitely rewarding when I found out I was first,” Jackson said.
He first competed at State Days in the junior division two years ago. The event was canceled in 2020 and participation seemed down slightly this year, he said.
“I noticed there were not as many teams there. Teams make a big difference. When you have a team there, it is a big confidence booster,” he said.
Jackson practices with his bow about three times a week, shooting 45-60 minutes at a time. In school, he runs track, plays basketball and soccer and was recently inducted into the National Honor Society.
Outside of school, Jackson enjoys hunting and fishing.
Although his future plans are still forming, he hopes to do something outdoors, possibly in the conservation field.