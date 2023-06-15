North Penn-Liberty held its commencement on June 10. There were 48 graduates recognized at the ceremony. The caledictorian was Mackenzie Broughton, and the aalutatorian was Darby Stetter. The invited speaker was the Honorable Robert Repard.
The Honorable Robert Repard spoke at North Penn-Liberty’s xommencement this past weekend. He encouraged the graduates to consider the four things they could lose when taking their next steps after graduation, “A word after it’s said, an opportunity after it’s missed, time after it’s gone and trust.” He reinforced this by telling them, “Don’t wait until the time is right, it may never be right.”