WELLSBORO — The threat of rain Sunday afternoon postponed the annual Pet Parade to Monday evening, but the kids, pets and decorated bicycles came out anyway.
This year drew 52 participants to the parade. Following judging in Packer Park, the groups marched to The Green where trophies were awarded.
Winners were:
Overall Best in Parade
Jackson Largey with chickens Chirp and Stripes.
Dr. Shaw’s Award
Scarlett and Delaney Bower, Twin Turbo bike entry.
Cats
Neva Oldham and Melon, best dressed; Brynn Largey, prettiest; Hayes and Hudson Brown with hairless cat Lucy, most imaginative; Skye Lusk and Blackiss and Cute, most intelligent; Hope Petrofsky and Ginger, most loveable and best in parade.
Dogs
Stanley Hamm, RJ and James Doughtie, preschoolers from Forest Ridge School and Max, best dressed; Logan Blackwell and Piper, prettiest; Lena Rothermel with Book and Latte, most imaginative; Harper Bailey and Oreo, most intelligent; Tucker Stratton and Dweezle, Butterscotch and Bob, most lovable; Elliette Driebelbies and Glen, best in parade.
Miscellaneous
Savannah Shaw and chickens Mauy and Hawhoo, best dressed; Charleigh Hubert and goldfish Ty, prettiest; Ryleigh Sporter and chicken Fluffy, most imaginative; Ana and Tesla Grubb and guinea pigs Bagel and Eclair, most intelligent; Emree Stroup and rabbit Flopsy, most lovable; Grace Dilly and rabbit BunBun, best in parade.
Bikes
Bella Rawson, prettiest; Micah Petrofsky, most imaginative; Scarlett and Delaney Bower, best in paradeOther entries included:
Dogs — Julia Winters and Brody Demming with Luna, Zachary Winters with Nala,Nolan Servatius and Milly, Vivian and Joanna Ritchey with Kya, Devin Shaw and Manjimup, Haiiley Mengel and Brody.
Bikes — Evan Rawson, Zaylee Duffee, Ella Davis, Will Shaffer, Nyjah Wills, Amonni Wills, Amari Wills, Hailey Stevens.
Miscellaneous — Marshall Harmon with duck and goose Daisy and Donald; Cole Reese and chickens Chicken Little, Goldie and Ellie; Mikka Harmon with Kara the calf; Reese Charles, Rosa and Susie Cole with dog Doodle and rabbits Lupin and Dexter; Layton Blackwell, Whitney Blackwell and Willow Blackwell with horses Pony and Duke.