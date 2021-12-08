WELLSBORO — Multiple groups testified as to the challenges of maintaining creeks and streams in a way that would prevent flooding, but preserve the integrity of the waterway during a hearing here of the House Majority Policy Committee.
The three-plus hour hearing, held Dec. 6, was preceded by a tour of four sites in northern Tioga County that demonstrate the challenges faced by property owners.
Four panels — county officials, municipal officials, conservation agencies, and citizens and farm bureau — testified as to challenges and possible solutions with the current system.
The goal of the day, said state Rep. Clint Owlett, was to draft policy to improve maintenance and reduce flooding.
The panelists identified several issues with the current system:
Long wait times — up to year or more — to secure permits to repair problem areas.
Limits to the area that can be can be cleared. Panelists said they can remove gravel only down to eight inches above water level and 50 feet on either side of a bridge abutment.
Crushing and re-using gravel from streams costs more than purchasing gravel from a supplier.
Being allowed only to rebuild the stream to what it was, which failed, instead of improving it.
The public’s fear of reprisal from the Department of Environmental Protection if they do the work improperly.
The complexity of permit forms, which are large, intimidating but often require only a few pages to be completed and the rest is instructions.
“I believe government is the problem,” said state Rep. Joe Hamm. “You need to shift the focus from enforcement to service.
“The process is burdensome, it is difficult and, at times, the process to get a permit is unreasonable. I encourage you to work with Pennsylvanians rather than work against them,” he concluded as the 60-plus person audience audience responded with applause.
Potential solutions varied depending on which panel was testifying.
Tioga County Commissioner Erick Coolidge supports a standing permit, which would allow county and municipal work crews to remove debris from an identified trouble spot. Bradford County Commissioner-elect Daryl Miller advocated for a grant-funded competitive program, much like the Dirt, Gravel and Low-Volume Road Program to address prioritized projects each year.
Several panelists supported policies that would empower municipalities and property owners to remove debris as needed, suggesting a simplified permit or permission system.
Pamela Kania, acting director of DEP’s Bureau of Waterways Engineering and Wetlands, urged caution, noting that action in one area may have unintended consequences elseware. She said DEP’s website has information that outlines what property owners can do, such as remove fallen trees, without permits.
Similarly, once a permit is granted for a project, maintenance for that project is included in the permit.
That’s not always communicated to those holding the permit, said legislators.
Projects that encourage good stream and aquatic organism health are often found to to improve stream health and reduce flooding, said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pa. Fish and Boat Commission.
Some existing and past programs may have solutions, said panelists. Joe Quatrini, a watershed specialist in Bradford County, and Erica Tomlinson, district manage for Tioga County Conservation District, said the conservation districts are empowered to issue limited stream maintenance permits and can do so within a day. Not all county conservation districts provide that service, they said.
Conservation districts are also a good starting point for those wanting to maintain streams and will assist property owners with filing the permits.
Bradford County is at the end of a three-year pilot program which allows the conservation district to expedite permitting. That also has flaws.
“A lot of times, the permit is to put it back to what it was, but that may be far from what it should be,” Quatrini said.
Several conservation panelists, including Mike Lovegreen from the Upper Stream Coalition, said New York State is adopting a holistic approach to stabilize streams by sharing resources, expertise, staff and equipment to resolve issues. It is a lengthy process, he added, and permitting agencies need to be flexible and responsive.
“No action is not a valid solution,” Lovegreen said.