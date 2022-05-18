BLOSSBURG — Residents here can look forward to the day when the rust-colored waters of the Tioga River return to a natural color.
At the May 11 meeting of the Blossburg borough council, Reneé Carey from the Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy spoke about the joint project between the Conservancy, Tioga County Concerned Citizens Committee, Pa. Department of Environmental Protection and the Susquehanna River Basin Commission to restore the river’s health.
The treatment will take place on the Conservancy’s recently-purchased 216 acres in the borough from KLJ. The property is behind St. Mary’s Cemetery, which is bordered by White Street and Old Bloss Road.
The property provide access to an active treatment system in Morris Run that will treat acid mine drainage polluting several waterways feeding into the Tioga River: Morris Run, Fallbrook and Coal Creek. The water will be collected, piped to the treatment plant in Morris Run, cleaned then discharged into the Tioga River.
“Normally, the conservancy doesn’t buy property for acid mine drainage; we buy for recreational purposes,” said Carey.
That will come into play once the treatment system is constructed, she said. After completing the system, the Conservancy will convey the property to the Bureau of Forestry and it will be available for recreational use such as hunting, fishing, hiking and bicycling.
The plant will treat five deep mine discharges near Blossburg. Three are currently degrading Morris Run, a tributary stream that flows into the Tioga River. Another is contaminating the nearby Fall Brook tributary. The collection and treatment system will also capture the largest mine discharge in the area, Coal Creek #5.
Treatment of these five discharges will not only restore the mainstem of the Tioga River, but will also restore parts of the Tioga-Hammond Lakes Recreation Area. Downstream water quality improvements and benefits are expected to flow across state lines as the Tioga River runs from Pennsylvania north into New York state.
The project will restore 20-plus miles of streams, and also improve the water quality of Tioga Lake. The project will also have an impact even farther as the Tioga River runs north from Pennsylvania into New York state.
Treating the discharges on Coal Creek will restore all of the Tioga River, said Carey and Andrew King with the SRBC Harrisburg office.
“Once we treat all of that, you will have trout in the Tioga River again,” King said.
That is good news for Charlie and Joyce Andrews, who have spearheaded efforts for more than 20 years through the Tioga County Concerned Citizens Committee.
“It’s a wonderful feeling that we’ve come this far and can see the light in the tunnel,” said Charlie Andrews.
The new system will also augment a passive water system in Fallbrook. In recent years, water levels have been higher than expected, which causes the water to leave the system before it is fully treated. However, the new water treatment plant will have the capability of treating the excess flow from Fallbrook.
The $25 million project is funded in part by DEP’s Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Economic Development Pilot Program. TCCCC plans to contribute funding raised under their “Save the River” effort.
A $1.5 million contract was awarded to Kleinfelder Inc. for design. Construction should be completed by 2025, King said.
Blossburg council thanked the Andrews for their role in the project.
“This could be like Pine Creek and it’s hard for me to think that way because the river has been orange forever,” said Blossburg Mayor Shane Nickerson.
Joyce Andrews said she hopes that, once the river is cleaned, municipalities will keep in mind development that is conducive to the river and keeps it accessible for recreational use.
For more information on the project, visit https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/51e8a9b3b8f14accaeb7bcb10252e622.