If you’ve picked up a magazine at the store, you’ve probably never thought about how it made its way to there.
Julie Martinez, merchandise representative at Southern Tier News Company, has the answers.
Southern Tier News is a wholesale distributor of periodicals — newspapers, magazines and books — which has operated in Elmira, N.Y. since 1909, originally as Rubin’s Newsstand until 1972.
Martinez began working with Southern Tier News in 2021, and in her position knows when, where and how all of the periodicals are transported and set up in each store.
“Every day is different,” said Martinez. “Yesterday I went to Erie to reset a Tops Friendly Markets display, and tomorrow I’m going to Rochester, N.Y. to make sure they have all of their Valentine’s Day books out.”
Martinez helps supervise about 70 different merchandisers in upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania businesses — mostly grocery stores, including Tops Friendly Markets in Wellsboro and Westfield — to deliver books, magazines and newspapers by truck and set up their displays in businesses. Martinez also visits the stores Southern Tier News services herself.
Grocery stores are constantly changing the size, shape and location of displays. This paired with the need to have the latest version of newspapers and magazines on the shelves means that Martinez often moves, constructs, tears down and sets up displays in roughly 170 stores across her region. A lot of Martinez’s visits to stores are impromptu — she is usually there to solve a problem or to cover for an absent merchandiser.
Although Martinez’s schedule changes every week, she typically spends more than half of her work week on the road.
“Any given week I’m spending at least three days on the road,” said Martinez. “It really depends on what needs to be done. One week I might have to travel once, another week I might have to travel every day.”
Recent weeks have been heavy on travel — Martinez traveled to a different store every day last week, and this week she is traveling to Virginia to set up displays for the opening of a new Wegmans.
While most of Martinez’s time is spent traveling to businesses that Southern Tier News services, she also has a role in the warehouse.
“I have more of a supervisor role in the warehouse,” said Martinez. “I evaluate what still needs to be done in regards to magazine and book order fulfillment.”
She also does everyday maintenance tasks in the warehouse, such as making sure that the forklifts are charged, filling magazine orders and checking that all returned magazines go to the shredder.
“Everyone always asks me what happens to the magazines,” said Martinez. “They get shredded.”
Martinez said that magazines are shredded in order to to account for all magazines and to prevent them from being resold. The downside is that it prevents the company from donating old magazines and books to places like schools or nursing homes.
“It’s pretty strict that they get shredded and recycled,” said Martinez.
According to Martinez, there aren’t many — if any — companies that do what Southern Tier News does. Most wholesale distributors are large companies, not a small regional operation like Southern Tier News. Despite its size, over the past 15-20 years Southern Tier News has grown to service every Wegmans in the nation except for the stores in North Carolina.