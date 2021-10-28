Martina Catherman of A Mama and Her Apron is creating a booming business out of the seemingly humble cream pie.
Catherman, of Little Marsh, first offered her cream pies at her family’s yard sale.
“I thought, why don’t I make some baked goods?” she said. “So I made some cream pies and they sold out. I made enough for the next two days of the yard sale and they went. I thought, ‘I could make a business out of this!’”
Catherman offers 10-15 varieties of cream pies, as well as a smaller selection of baked pies.
Cream pie flavors include banana, maple, key lime, chocolate, pumpkin (seasonal), coconut and many more.
Catherman offers a small selection of baked pies, such as apple and pumpkin. She also offers pumpkin, banana, snickerdoodle and other sweet breads. Gluten-free and keto pies are also available.
“I have to give credit – these are my mother-in-law Joyce Catherman’s recipes,” Catherman said.
A Catherman specialty is the PIP – a Pie in Portion size. These are four-ounce versions of a whole pie, neatly packaged for single-serving eating and transport.
“These are great for bridal showers, weddings and other events,” she said.
Catherman started A Mama and her Apron in 2020.
“Strohecker’s in Mansfield had their Kid’s Day, and I started there with the PIPs,” she said. “And then Wellsboro Electric had a luncheon and I did a lot of PIPs for that event.”
A local math teacher has ordered dozens of PIPs as rewards for her students who are studying Pi theory. Get it?
“I did 60 full-size pies in three days last Thanksgiving,” Catherman said. “I couldn’t do this without my mom, Lisa Wood. I take the day off before a big event to prepare. It might be a 12-hour day, but everything is fresh.”
Catherman’s pies are also freezer-friendly.
Catherman and her husband are parents to daughter Kinzley, 4, and son Cruz, 8. Cruz has been baking since he was two, and sets up alongside his mom at events.
“He has his own tent,” said Catherman. “He specializes in cookies and brownies. It’s fun to do together.”
Catherman was surprised and pleased at the reception for A Mama and Her Apron.
“People who bought the pies at the beginning said I should do this all the time,” she said. “I have a lot of repeat customers. I only advertise on Facebook, and it works wonderfully.”
Catherman’s long-term plan is to have a self-contained food truck where A Mama and Her Apron could have stable refrigeration, ample space and the ability to travel to events.
Catherman’s upcoming events include the Christmas Craft Fair at the Rusty Goat in Osceola on Nov. 13 and the Sabinsville Christmas Fling on Nov. 27.
To order or for more information, find Martina Catherman on Facebook or call 814-367-7673.