DELMAR TOWNSHIP — Five students attended last Saturday’s class on “Helicopter Aircrew Critical Skills” at the Critical Skills Academy located at the Wellsboro-Johnston Airport. The four men, one woman include a junior firefighter, two firefighter/emergency medical technicians, two nursing students from Mansfield University, one of whom is also an EMT.
When other men and women were wetting their line on the opening day of trout season, these five sat in a classroom learning how to identify a safe landing point for medical helicopters, how to prepare it and what to do when the helicopter lands. Their instructor, Ron Warren, is an Army veteran, former police officer and paramedic who created the academy to pass on skills to others in the emergency response field fields.
It’s one of a multitude of courses offered by Criticals Skills Academy, a training center that provides emergency responders, firefighters, police and others the skills needed to safely respond to a variety of incidents. Warren and a host of instructors also offer classes for civilians, including a weekly women-only pistol class on Tuesday nights.
“Critical Skills Academy started as a tactical medical training and grew into firearms training, aviation-based training and into anything that could be considered a critical skill,” said Warren.
Many of the EMS continuing education courses — such as risk management, crime scene awareness, gunshot wounds and ballistic training — are offered free or charge, although donations are accepted.
The new location is a step up for the academy. For the past five years, Warren has been offering classes in an eight- by 24-foot trailer turned mobile training classroom. He landed a indoor, heated and larger site in the largest, newest hangar at the Wellsboro-Johnston Airport in Delmar Township.
The new location allows him to open classes to more men and women on the front lines. The mobile training classroom could hold a half dozen students; the new site is capable of hosting 50 students, post COVID. Since many of his classes are aviation based, it also is a good site for that.
The training also gets responders used to working together.
“Everyone can get to know one another because there’s a good chance they’ll be working together at some point,” Warren said.
Warren is also an FAA-certified drone operator. In addition to providing fee-based services for mapping, checking out utility lines, assessing storm damage, providing real estate photos and videos, and commercial inspections, he will assist search and rescue operations for free as long as he’s available.
Thermal imaging can help searchers find a heat signature. Most recently, he used the drones to help locate two lost hikers in the state forest outside of Blossburg.
“We were able to see them with the drone and that made it faster for rescuers to get to the people with ATVs,” Warren said.
Near the end of the Helicopter Aircrew Critical Skills 101 class, Guthrie’s medical helicopter landed. While students interacted with the pilot and medical care crew, they also checked out the vehicle, equipment and observed safety protocol.
To learn more about Critical Skills Academy, the classes and services it provides, check out criticalskillsconcepts.com, email rwarren@criticalskillsconcepts.com or call 570-404-8799.