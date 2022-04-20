WELLSBORO — When Patricia Davis sits down on the piano bench and the Wellsboro Men’s Chorus gathers around, get ready to hear something wonderful.
Davis, also known as The Ivory Lady, has been the accompanist since 1970. She is actually the longest serving member of the chorus.
She will celebrate her time with the chorus and her birthday at the 75th anniversary concert on April 30. She accompanied the chorus on and off at her father’s request before that, but officially took her seat at the piano in 1970.
“We have a picture of her playing in 1954 as a teenager with us,” said Christina Simonis, Men’s Chorus conductor. “A lot of the Men’s Chorus sound has to do with her style of playing. She can really rock and roll when she gets going. She really brings the magic to the songs the way she rolls from one song to another.”
Davis’s musical talents are also put to use as an arranger. She arranged one song for vocal harmonies, “Old Tioga,” and wrote the music for a second, “Nod and I.”
“Having Pat as our accompanist is a big part,” said Bud Voorhees, a chorus member. “It’s a big part of her life and she has a very special talent. She’s not just an accompanist, she’s one of the guys. On Friday mornings, there is a small group of us that gets together for coffee. Pat is the only woman there, but she’s there every week. I think that’s a part of what makes our special sound.”
The celebration of Davis’s 50th anniversary was postponed for two years due to the pandemic. She recalls the camaraderie and combination of fun and seriousness that’s part of the Men’s Chorus.
“I’ve had a lot of fun on Thursday nights and, of course, the camaraderie of the group and they loved to sing,” Davis said. “Sitting at the piano, I was looking toward the director so I always got to hear what it sounded like. To accompany that sound was just a wonderful association.”