WELLSBORO — After starting out on Pearl Street in 2003 and then moving to East Avenue in 2012, Accounting with Attitude has relocated to a larger, permanent office at 152 Tioga St. (Route 6), Wellsboro.
Chasity Kaltenbach, Owner of Accounting with Attitude, earned her associate’s degree from Central Penn Business school in Harrisburg. She then decided to open her own accounting business after working at a nationally-known tax preparation company for three years.
Registered with the IRS, Kaltenbach is able to perform e-filing for individuals and businesses in all 52 states right from the comfort and convenience of her office.
She also participates in federal program guidelines every year, maintaining the necessary credits in each accounting class required by law.
“I have clients from all over, including the state of Florida,” said Kaltenbach.
Specializing in business and personal accounting, including payroll and tax preparation services, Kaltenbach especially enjoys what many people tend to procrastinate on: the often dreaded computation and filing of income taxes.
“Tax season, for me, is great; I like the change from the day to day things that I do on a regular basis,” said Kaltenbach.
Kaltenbach says she considers herself fortunate to have several local businesses and individuals as long-standing clients.
“The second client I acquired accounting work from many years ago is still a valued customer of mine,” said Kaltenbach.
“Although I often work long hours, sometimes seven days a week, I really enjoy and truly appreciate all of my clients.”
Kaltenbach welcomes anyone needing her accounting services. More information can be obtained by emailing Kaltenbach at accountingwithattitude@yahoo.com or on their Facebook page.