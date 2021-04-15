WELLSBORO — The borough council here is revising its burning ordinance after being sued by an activist.
In September 2020, Gene Stilp, a non-practicing attorney who has filed multiple public advocacy suits against Pennsylvania governments, stopped in Wellsboro and Coudersport to burn flags as part of an anti-Trump protest.
Stilp’s protest was in front of the Tioga County Courthouse. When informed the flags would be extinguished if lit, Stilp lit a combination Trump/Nazi/old Russian flag, which was put out by police
Stilp was not cited for violating the ordinance at the time of the incident.
However, said Borough Manager Scot Boyce Jr., Stilp later sued the borough for violating his First Amendment right of free speech and sought $10,000 in damages and a revision of the borough’s burning ordinance. The borough’s insurance company settled, paying $9,000 with the borough picking up the $1,000 deductible.
Also as part of the settlement, council amended its burning ordinance at the April 12 meeting to allow public demonstrations involving the burning of flags or other items, Boyce said. Groups or individuals desiring to burn a flag during a public protest must secure a free permit two business days before the protest.
The protesters must also have an operable fire extinguisher at the protest, cannot burn a flag exceeding four by six feet, must burn in a metal or fire-resistant container and cannot leave until any fire is fully extinguished.
Resident concerns
Resident Skip Shaw questioned council about the dips in the roadway from the recessed manhole covers. Shaw said the one at Walnut Street and East Avenue intersection broke, he believes from the trucks dropping onto it. More are tipped; he counted two on East Avenue and another two on Main Street in front of the courthouse.
He urged the council to bring the manhole covers up to grade, either by applying asphalt to the top or adding a riser.
Boyce said adding asphalt would, if there is a problem with the line, chipping out the asphalt.
Cindy Copp questioned the board about developing an ordinance to allow inspections of non-owner occupied rentals. Mansfield borough, said Copp, has an ordinance that requires inspections every four years.
Councilman Matt DeCamp said the borough has looked into it, but similar ordinances in Pennsylvania have been challenged and struck down as unconstitutional. He noted that renters have many rights and, if the property owner is not maintaining the property, can pursue civil claims.
Building code violations that would make a property uninhabitable, such as no water, can be pursued by the tenant, Boyce said.