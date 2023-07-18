DELMAR TWP. — Alan M. Freeman, 74, of Addison, N.Y., died in a motorcycle crash on Route 6, Delmar Township Tuesday, July 16.
According to state police at Mansfield, Freeman was traveling west on a 2004 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy when a witness observed him attempt to secure his hat which caused him to travel across through the east bound lane and onto the shoulder. The bike then hit a guide rail and continued to scrape down the guide rail until Freeman was thrown from it. Freeman was transported to UPMC Wellsboro (formerly Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital), where he was declared deceased.