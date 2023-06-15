The Lawrenceville borough council met June 6, a change from the original June 5 date, and through an illegal advertisement, according to some residents.
The ad to change the meeting date appeared in the Penny Saver, which is not a newspaper. The meeting was changed, said council President Gordon Chilson, to accommodate the treasurer Vicki Willis.
Several attending again expressed concerns about not having printed agendas, which they believe is a requirement. Chilson said the agenda is posted on the door. When asked for public comment by Chilson, those attending attempted to speak. Chilson stopped a discussion about the improvements at the library, noting it is on the agenda.
During the meeting, the council attempted to add an executive session to the agenda. The vote to add the executive session failed with a tie vote; the mayor did not attend and was unavailable to break the tie.
Later in the meeting, the council agreed to meet with the solicitor, Chris Kenyon, in an executive session for legal reasons. Those attending were asked to leave the building. The executive session involved six members of council, treasurer Willis and Kenyon. No action was taken after.
During the meeting, council and attendees discussed the $4,000 available to the library through the Krieger Grant. The borough owns the library building and, according to Kenyon, will have to follow the requirements for any construction project on borough owned property.
The projected cost require that the borough seek quotes or bids. Windows and flooring were to be improved with the grant funds from the Krieger Foundation. Lucy Locey, a library representative, asked Chilson about releasing the funds to the library so the work could be done by the June 24 50-year anniversary celebration.
It is unlikely the work will be done by that date. Originally the library had planned to make the improvements with volunteers.
Wellsville Technologies will not get paid for a bill of almost $9,000, which was not included in the payment plan for June. The system being hacked led to the hiring of Glen Hoehn of Wellsville Technology, the purchase of a new computer and follow up investigation.
Hoehn’s investigation resulted in the attorney general’s office involvement and removal of computer equipment from the borough office. The council turned the matter over to the insurance company. According to Willis, the investigation continues. State Police have not issued a report which Chilson contends is needed by the insurance company.
The council unanimously approved a motion to ban a mush ball from practice and play on borough fields due to the teams failing to provide rosters and registration fees by the May 1 deadline.
Once again the construction of the new Family Dollar and the Dollar Tree are on hold due to the need for a signature on a form. Questions remain, such as what form needs signed and why council was not informed. An attorney for the construction firm said the Department of Environmental Protection did not need the form however council believes some documents still need to be signed.
The next meeting of the Lawrenceville borough council is set for 7 p.m. July 3.