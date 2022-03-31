GALETON — Pennsylvania agriculture is strong, thanks to legislative action by the state, with more opportunities in the future.
That was the connecting thread among the speakers at a Farmer’s Breakfast, hosted by state Representatives Martin Causer and Clint Owlett March 26 at the Pine Creek Inn. About 150 people attended, where Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding was the featured speaker.
These are extraordinary times, said Redding, and also extraordinary opportunities for the future.
The Pennsylvania Farm Bill, adopted four years ago, was created to protect the diverse agriculture across the state, Redding said. Agriculture is a $132 billion industry, representing 18% of Pennsylvania’s gross state product. It is responsible for 490,000 jobs, about half direct and half indirect.
The bill works to capture what agriculture is, who it involves and where it is located. It has a conservation component with $50 million invested in recent years, he said.
Part of that is addressing invasive species.
The goal is to make sure the food supply is safe, the animal population healthy, the human population healthy and plant life protected.
It is critical, Redding said, to invest in supply chains, especially supply chains close to the food system.
Currently, the department is keeping a close watch on the avian flu to prevent it from infiltrating the densest poultry populations in Lancaster County. An avian flu that swept through the U.S. in 2015 and 2016 missed Pennsylvania for the most part, thanks to the connection forged between the veterinary medical school, the land ag university and state diagnostic lab.
The state and nation are also watching the corn and wheat supply and the impact the Russian invasion of Ukraine will have.
Larisa Miller, president and CEO of Keystone Farm Futures, also spoke about her efforts to re-engineer the beef supply chain. Keystone Farm Futures has created a model where supermarkets purchase beef feeder calves weighing around 650 pounds and small farmers raise between 30 and a few hundred calves to market weight, about 1,450 pounds.
KFF is partnering with farmers who are good stewards, she said, who provide quality feed, have clean and safe facilities with space for the animals to move, and ensure the animals receive veterinary care.
The final product carries the PA Preferred Beef label.
“We deliver a product to consumers that is locally produced, supports farms and is high quality,” Miller said.
Causer and Owlett both spoke about legislative action that will support farmers. The challenge in Harrisburg, said Causer, is a lack of understanding of rural issues in Pennsylvania. Rural residents deserve the same level of services as everyone else, including broadband.
Owlett touched on his efforts to allow schools to serve whole milk and maintaining creeks and streams throughout the state.
Breakfast concluded with questions and answers from the audience. Most were directed toward Miller and how the KFF beef model functions.
One question did address milk pricing. Redding said he is working so that all producers receive the same amount. All consumers pay the premium, which is included in the price, at the supermarket, but not all producers receive it.
Currently Pennsylvania dairy producers whose product is processed and sold in Pennsylvania receive the premium. For border counties like Potter and Tioga, if the milk goes out of state at any point along the chain, the premium is not paid to the farmer.
“We should treat every Pennsylvania producer as if they are contributing to the Pennsylvania economy, and that’s not how we’re doing it,” Redding said.
Redding also responded a question about Pennsylvania failing to hit targets for nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment reductions into the Chesapeake Bay. The discussion now is to expand the definition of concentrated animal feeding operations so more farms were fall into that category. The challenge is Pennsylvania has the most land mass and farms compared to the other states in the bay’s watershed: New York, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
“We’re asking (the EPA) for reasonableness and to work with us, for funds to get things done and to get credit for what we’ve done,” Causer said.