MANSFIELD — Alex Stein, a senior at North Penn-Mansfield, was selected as this year’s Overall Youth Leader during the 39th Youth Leaders of Tomorrow virtual event held Monday evening. The hour-long event via Zoom recognized the 18 high school seniors from the area who were selected as Youth Leaders of Tomorrow candidates for their outstanding leadership within their schools and communities.
Elizabeth Burke was selected as the Youth Leader of Tomorrow for New Covenant Academy and Kiersten Mitstifer was selected for North Penn-Liberty.
Stein is the son of Steve and Ali Stein, of Mansfield. He plans to attend college and major in economics. Burke is the daughter of Scott and Ann Burke, of Mansfield, and wants to attend college and pursue a career in healthcare. Mitstifer is the daughter of David and Stephanie Mitstifer, of Liberty, and plans to enlist in the United States Marine Corps and serve in the military police as a working dog handler.
Though the event was virtual, the Mansfield Chamber and Youth Leaders Committee worked hard to make the night special and add some spice to the event. Members of the committee surprised the winners at their houses with balloons and an in-person “congratulations.” The “Publishers Clearing House”-style surprise was live streamed on Zoom.
All of the candidates received a scholarship from First Citizens Community Bank and those who applied to Mansfield University received a scholarship from the university. Citations were also given from Senator Cris Dush and Rep. Clint Owlett.
The candidates heard from Tom McMillen, a 1970 graduate from Mansfield High School. He was named the best high school basketball player in the United States and featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated when he was a senior. He went on to play in the National Basketball Association for 11 years, was a member of the 1972 U.S. Olympic Basketball Team, a Rhodes Scholar, served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives (1987-93) and was co-chair of the President’s Council on Fitness and Sports (1993–97). He is currently the CEO and president of the LEAD1, which represents the athletics directors of the 130-member schools of the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Part of being a leader involves observing other leaders and learning what sets them apart from everyone else, he said, citing his own experiences.
“I was fortunate enough to go to the Olympics in 1972 … one of the most tragic and profound Olympics of all time. We lost 11 Israeli athletes in the Olympic Village and our basketball game against Soviet Union ended in total chaos. To this day we still have not accepted our silver medals, but I saw what leadership was about in those weeks, those Olympics. Standing up and not accepting a silver medal when the world expected you to was a very tough decision,” he said.
During his time in the NBA, he played with players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.
“You want to talk about leadership? You see a lot of leadership on a basketball court when you’re playing amongst 20,000 fans and you have to really do very difficult things sometimes,” he said.
In Congress, he learned from people who he considered leaders because, although they were quiet, they lead with assurance and humility.
He said the number one quality of good leadership is integrity.
“Without that, you have nothing,” he said. “As Warren Buffett always says, you should be ready at any moment for what you’re doing to be on the front page of … any major newspaper. If that doesn’t change your behavior, then go ahead. … Whatever you do, just be willing to be able to defend it and have it fully disclosed to the world.”
Leaders must be able to clearly give people goals they understand, he said, and, like Sir John Templeton, an investor and philanthropist, never stop learning.
“Whenever he was waiting — we spend probably two, three years of our life waiting in lines — he always was reading a book. He never wasted a minute and I think learning is extremely important,” McMillen said.
McMillen said having courage and being willing to make tough decisions, having passion and humility are important characteristics of a good leader.
“It is extremely important that whatever you do as a leader that you show passion to the people that work around you, because they’ll see it in a heartbeat if you’re not passionate,” he said.