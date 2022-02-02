A benefit will be held for Alex Cleveland on Sunday, Feb. 20 at the Blossburg Fire Hall.
Cleveland is a 21-year-old 2019 North Penn-Mansfield graduate and former varsity football player who was injured in an weather-related accident on Jan. 17.
He suffered a dislocated hip, a fractured pelvis and a severed spinal cord. The benefit is being organized by a group of family and friends that call themselves Alex’s Army.
“He’s a great kid,” said his mother Sarah Cleveland. “Fun loving, big hearted, would do anything for anybody. He’s always smiling, he’s a good worker and outgoing.
“He loves to be around people. He’s 100% about family.”
Alex is currently in Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. He was moved there from Magee Rehabilitation Hospital, also in Philadelphia when doctors became concerned about chest pain.
“Four hours away and unable to be with any family,” said Sarah.“We’re hoping to get him back to Magee Rehabilitation Hospital (also in Philadelphia) as soon as possible. He’ll be there for approximately 30-35 days.”
Alex and his family will require a handicapped accessible vehicle and will have medical and transportation expenses. The Cleveland family will also need to modify their home to accommodate Alex’s wheelchair. All funds raised will go towards these expenses.
“His spirits have been up and down lately,” said Sarah.
“He knows he’s got a long road ahead of him, but his first thought when they told him he’d have to stay in (Thomas Jefferson Hospital) for a few days he was devastated that he was going to miss therapy,” said Sarah. “Because he knows he’s going to need that to get through this.”
Sarah credits several family and friends with organizing the benefit. Her schedule, she said, is very hectic with traveling and managing Alex’s care.
“The organizers are Alex’s sister and partner in crime—they’re thick as thieves—Rachael Cleveland and his grandmother Cathy Kirby.
“Also, two of his very good friends, Camden Wilcox and Brion Smith and their moms Rebecca Barrett and Liz Smith and another good friend Gage Martin. From what I’m hearing it’s going to be huge.”
The benefit will be held from 11 a.m.—6 p.m. and will feature a spaghetti dinner, a silent auction, live music and items for sale.
For more information on the Cleveland benefit, visit Alex’s Army on Facebook. The Facebook page also provides a link to a fundraising page.