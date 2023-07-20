WELLSBORO — Chris Kozuhowski looked out the window of Wellsboro House, his restaurant/microbrewery on Charleston Street, at the former train depot that now housed his brewery.
He had purchased the building, converting it into a brewery, while carefully preserving the exterior and restoring the hardscaping around it. For a time before Covid, he even catered the dinners for the excursions leaving the depot. Wouldn’t it be nice, he thought, if the future trailhead for the Pine Creek Rail Trail Extension included a railcar, too?
“With the train not running physically into Wellsboro, I didn’t want that to be the end of the Tioga Central Railroad,” Kozuhowski.
Kozuhowski took his idea to the county commissioners, where project manager Marc Rice began working on it. He reached out for assistance but the idea was shelved when the estimate to buy a railcar came in too high. It was only after the rails had been removed that G&W Railroad offered to donate Car 54, which was used as a ticket booth by the passenger train that once ran on the same line.
The trailhead will recall the history of railroads in Wellsboro and Tioga County, with the depot, railcar, information kiosks and the Stokesdale whistlestop.
“We have to see Tioga County railroad in more than just a picture book,” Kozuhowski said. “It has to be tangible.”
As important, said Kozuhowski, it will recognize the people who have been involved over the centuries, including Mary Worthington, the former executive director of Growth Resources of Wellsboro. GROW was responsible for acquiring the 35-mile line running from the Wellsboro Junction to Corning, N.Y. from Conrail in 1992.
“It is as much for the county as a memorial to Mary, to have Mary’s work and dreams not end up in the picture books,” Kozuhowski said.
There are others who have worked to preserve the story of railroad in the county, he added, including Grant “Skip” Cavanaugh, who has two whistle stops he plans to donate for the trailhead.
The whistle stops were small buildings where people would wait for the train. A signal, such as a flag or whistle, would indicate that passengers were waiting.
Cavanaugh’s whistle stops are from Stokesdale, where the outbuilding was used mainly by the 300 people who once worked at the tannery there, he said. The whistle stop was saved by the Rossetti brothers, who dragged it with a team of horses from its original location to their home. Phil and Vera Driebelbies, who purchased the house from the Rossettis, donated the building and it was rebuilt first in Gaines and then at its present location in Honesdale.
Cavanaugh also has the Round Top whistle stop, which was once located near the Charleston Grange, now Scheetz So Creative.
“If we’ve got Car 54 and we’ve got the whistle stops and we’ve got the historic bridge from Chester, it’s all coming back together and the whole trailhead will be a historic area,” Cavanaugh said.
Rice, Kozyhowski and others agree, noting the site should interest trail users and attract railroad buffs.
Car 54 has a wooden exterior, with a metal shell. That was an added layer of protection in its previous life as a bank car, carrying the Michigan Grand Trunk Railroad payroll from station to station. It’s smaller than the average passenger car, plus about 50 years older than many used by G&W.
However, there is a cost to relocate it from the Junction to Wellsboro, Rice said, an estimated $42,810.
Car 54 sits on a siding unconnected to the actual line. It will have to be separated from the wheels, then craned onto a truck and reassembled back in Wellsboro. Fortunately, the some tracks were left at the site where it will be placed.
GROW has committed $10,000 toward the project and the Wellsboro Foundation has agreed to raise the remainder. Donations can be sent to the Wellsboro Foundation at 114 Main St., Wellsboro, PA 16901 with the words “Rail Car” on the memo line. Organizers hope to have the funds raised within the next 30 days.
Once moved, the next step will be to find funding to repair the railcar and have the site and car listed on the National Historic Register.