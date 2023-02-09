LITTLE MARSH — Thirteen was the lucky number on Sunday as that number of FFA members received blue and gold corduroy jackets.
Sunday afternoon found the Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Department filled with FFA members, FFA alumni and family for the presentation of FFA jackets by the Tioga County FFA Alumni.
The alumni group, said President Dale Graves, raises funds for projects to assist the FFA chapters at Wellsboro and Cowanesque Valley High School with the student’s education. Traditionally, the Alumni purchase FFA jackets for four students from each chapter. This year, donations were received to purchase an additional four jackets for CV students. The Graves family also presents a memorial jacket each year.
Jacket recipients included:
Grand Canyon — Dakota Crotsley, Jordan Pierce, Devon McIntyre, Christian Hazelton
CV — Savanna Wilkinson, Sophia Butler, Parker Lee, Alyvia Haynes, Joseffeen Steadman, Colt Koester, Madison Blackwell, Arianna Cary (absent)
Graves Memorial — Makalah Graves
Members of the FFA chapters presided over the opening and closing of the meeting. During the opening, the students explained the role of each office and the symbol associated with it.
State Rep. Clint Owlett and Tioga County Commissioner Erick Coolidge spoke at the event.
“We can’t go wrong when we invest in the future,” said Coolidge.
An FFA member, Coolidge said the organization not only helps students learn about agricultural careers, but also enhance other skills.
“It gives you an opportunity to build character, responsibility and giving back by raising your hand and getting involved because it clearly matters,” he said.
He congratulated the students and noted that the future is not in jeopardy with future leaders like them.
Owlett identified several things that FFA provides to the students, including a solid foundation for building a future career and growing the next generation of people that will change the world. He urged them to celebrate “mile markers” or accomplishments so that others can follow the same path to success.
Owlett invited students to serve as mentors for younger FFA members entering the program and welcome them to a “family.”
“You are part of an organization that’s much bigger than Tioga County, bigger than Pennsylvania,” Owlett said.
Dale Graves noted that the Alumni group has purchased equipment to support FFA members and their supervised agricultural experiences. The organization has an ultrasound machine and scales to weigh animals at the fair. The group presents senior awards and also sponsors Game Night at the county Fair.
For the first time ever, the Alumni are sponsoring a student by providing start-up money and a mentor to get a supervised ag experience off the ground.
The alumni association is open to anyone; you do not need to be a former FFA member to join. Dues are $20 a year. More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page.