Animals lost, woman injured in large barn fire pic

A large barn fire broke out Wednesday night, Feb. 15 at the Lehman farm on Wood Road, Richmond Township. Between 50 and 60 firefighters from multiple departments turned out to put out the blaze. Multiple animals died in the fire.

 photo by BILL PAGE/Mansfield Hose Company

RICHMOND TWP. – A barn fire sent a woman to the hospital with second and third degree burns Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The fire at 719 Wood Road, Richmond Township, broke out just before 11 p.m. at the Russell Lehman family farm, said Mansfield fire chief Jim Welch.

