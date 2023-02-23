RICHMOND TWP. – A barn fire sent a woman to the hospital with second and third degree burns Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The fire at 719 Wood Road, Richmond Township, broke out just before 11 p.m. at the Russell Lehman family farm, said Mansfield fire chief Jim Welch.
The barn used to house several different types of show animals, quickly caught in the windy conditions, Welch said, and set nearby other structures on fire.
“A female family member that was trying to get the animals out suffered burns on her back. She was treated and released at UPMC Wellsboro and then referred to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center, where she went by private vehicle,” Welch said.
Among the animals lost included goats, sheep, rabbits, ducks, chickens, cattle and pigs.
“She got some of the animals out but not all,” Welch said.
“When I first got there, she was outside calling this goat in the doorway of the secondary barn that was starting to catch fire and it wouldn’t move,” Welch related.
“So, she asked me to try to get it to come out and I when walked up and extended my arm, the goat ran back into the barn,” he added.
Welch said the main barn housed the majority of the animals and the family “lost a large majority of animals in the barns.”
“It was one very large barn that had been added on over the years and extended. It was a dairy farm for years,” he added.
Among the buildings lost were the large main barn, a secondary barn and two sheds on the other side of the road that caught fire and burned, Welch said.
“The house was OK. When I first got on scene the primary barn was well involved, and the wind was blowing quite hard and masses of flaming embers were flying off the barn and it caught hay bales and the sheds on the opposite side of the road,” Welch said.
There were also vehicles, trailers and a garage on the other side of the road that Welch said he was concerned were going to catch fire.
“We got a lot of equipment on the scene including tankers and firefighters from Mansfield, Blossburg, Wellsboro, Big Elm, Millerton, Middlebury, Tioga and Lawrenceville. Liberty, Lindley and Troy, along with numerous other departments covered other departments as they came over.
There were between 50-60 firefighters that responded to the blaze.
Most units returned to station by 2 a.m. Mansfield left the scene around 2:30 a.m. but returned about an hour later when the buildings contained tires rekindled and remained until after 6 a.m., Welch added.
Welch said the state police fire marshal investigated “but because of significant damage it will be hard to determine cause and origin of this fire.”
The property was uninsured. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise $10,000 to assist the families at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tragic-loss-of-farm-and-animals?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
A spaghetti dinner will also be held to assist the family March 18 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, Whitneyville from 4–8 p.m. Call 570-418-2595 or at 570-423-0863 for information.