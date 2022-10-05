SABINSVILLE - Fall foliage, the smell of doughnuts being freshly fried onsite and the bustle of people looking for one of a kind items were just a few of many things enjoyed at Sabinsville’s annual “fall fling” held on Saturday, Oct 1.

With hurricane Ian moving northward and impacting weather locally, it appeared that only a few of the 60 vendors that had planned to attend erred on the side of caution by opting to stay home because of morning showers and gusty winds.

