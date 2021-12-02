Tioga Borough is down another council member and its code enforcement officer.
According to Mayor David Wilcox’s Facebook page, council member Luann Wheeler and code enforcement officer Bob Wheeler both submitted letters of resignation for their respective positions on Nov. 3.
While the position of code enforcement officer can be paid, Wheeler performed the duties on a volunteer basis and was only reimbursed for mileage, as discussed at a past council meeting.
The Wheelers’ resignations came just two days after council filled another vacant seat left by the resignation of former borough council president Doreen Burnside in early October. At their meeting Nov. 1, council appointed Alan Brooks to fill that seat.
Brooks ran as a write-in on the November election ballot, garnering 46 votes, enough to formally fill one of the three four-year terms up for reelection.
Burnside was also still on the ballot, as her resignation came after the deadline to remove names from the ballot. She received 63 votes, or just over 27%. Since she resigned before the election but was still elected, she would have to again turn down the position.
Securing the other open spot was current council president Bill Preston with 64 votes.
It’s unclear if Brennan Wood, who ran as a write-in with 43 votes, will automatically take the third seat available in the election if Burnside turns it down, or if he would have to be reappointed by council. Wood was appointed to fill a vacant council seat in July.
No meeting quorum
The borough is also running close to the deadline to adopt its 2022 budget after a reconvened meeting didn’t meet its quorum.
A proposed budget prepared prior to council’s Nov. 1 meeting reportedly had some mathematical errors, so it couldn’t be reviewed by council on that date. Instead of adjourning that meeting, council recessed and scheduled to reconvene at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, to discuss and vote to advertise the tentative budget.
However, Wilcox said four council members did not attend the meeting, meaning there was no quorum and no votes could be posed. Wilcox said council members Preston, Wood and Brooks attended.
Council must vote on the tentative budget, advertise it for 10 days for public comment and adopt it before the Dec. 31 deadline.
The next borough council meeting is 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 at the borough office. If a quorum is met, it’s expected the borough will adopt the tentative budget, which would then be advertised until mid-December. Council would then have to set another meeting between that date and Dec. 31 to adopt the final budget.