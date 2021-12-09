Happy 100th birthday to the Arcadia Theater. The Arcadia opened on Dec. 12, 1921 with a showing of the silent movie “The Old Nest.”
Originally a one-screen theater with a capacity of 900, the Arcadia has survived changes in technology, economic booms and busts, a fire and a pandemic.
Peter Davis, pictured atop the marquee, has been the Arcadia manager for almost a quarter century. Davis is only the fourth Arcadia manager.
As the Arcadia moves forward into its second century, it will continue to be a hub for film, live theater and community.