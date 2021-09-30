The Annual Medicare Open Enrollment period takes place every year Oct. 15-Dec. 7. The coverage and costs of Medicare Prescription Drug Plans and Medicare health plans, known as Advantage Plans, can change from year to year.
PA Medicare Education and Decision Insight, Pennsylvania’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program, has counselors available to Medicare beneficiaries for assistance with plan comparisons, helping to ensure individuals’ insurance and prescription drug plan needs will be met in the coming year.
During the AOEP, PA MEDI will be holding open enrollment events. Appointments at these events are free, confidential, unbiased, and open to all Medicare beneficiaries. Appointments are necessary to attend, and can be made by calling 1-800-822-6793.