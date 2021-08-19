WELLSBORO - Arise Café, located in the former Sweet Caroline’s restaurant on Tioga Street, opened in June, and owner Melissa Owlett says it is a continuation of her work with her original business, New Creation Events.
New Creations was doing well until COVID hit and everything shut down, she explained.
“I relied on my faith and I prayed about what to do next,” she said.
After speaking with Chris Bull, owner of 365 Fitness, about the opportunities for the space when the gym moved into the former bowling alley building, it seemed like a good opportunity to serve the gym members, the community as well as the New Creation Events artist and volunteers.
During one of the concerts that New Creation Events held before COVID, the band performed one of her favorite songs which includes the word “Arise” in it, and “it just worked,” she said.
“Plus, the New Creations Events logo is a sun, and it was like “the dawn of a new day or rise and shine,” she added.
Owlett says the new venture is doing well, with business picking up as things reopened this summer.
“My mission is community and encouraging,” Owlett said, and she uses the café to put those words in action by hiring young people and giving them job experience.
“Part of the mission is to encourage these young people that come in,” she said. That includes 10 employees, two full-time and eight part-time.
“We are blessed with happy people who want to work here,” she added.
Owlett, the daughter of Carl and Lynnette Van Ness, is a former manager of the Farmer in the Dell of Mansfield and a 1996 graduate of Mansfield High School.
“I grew up watching my parents work hard running The Dell,” she said.
She said she got interested in business while in high school and began helping to run the school store, fetching cookies from Gramma’s Kitchen. She also had on-the-job training at First Citizens Community Bank, Mansfield. She eventually was named a Mansfield BPW girl.
“I loved it,” she said.
After high school she also started getting involved in catering, working at Corey Creek Golf Club with Scott Bixby, owner of Mark's Brother’s Restaurant.
Now married, she and husband Jack have five kids and are grandparents of six.
Arise Café serves breakfast and lunch and is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information call 570-724-1100 or visit www.arisecafe.net.