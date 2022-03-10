WELLSBORO — Thursday’s meeting of the Wellsboro Art Club was buzzing with activity as members learned about a project to help children in need.
After the business meeting March 3, the members gathered pre-made pieces to create their own World Doll.
Wanda Short, art club member, led the group and provided materials. Using three rectangles of material, a piece of ribbon and another of fringe, she showed those gathered how to create a doll for children with little.
She got the idea and pattern, said Short, from a book although she has revised it over time. She’s been making the dolls for a number of years, most of which she donates to Samaritan’s Purse, a non-denominational Christian humanitarian aid organization. The dolls are small enough to be included with other gift items for Operation Shoe Box, where small boxes are filled with toys, personal care items, clothing, crafts and school supplies and distributed to children in 100 countries around the world. More than 9.1 million gifts were collected in 2020.
Dolls can be stitched on a machine or by hand, said Short. She suggested members use colorful patterns to suggest different cultures. The fleece or flannel head can be used in different shades to create different skin tones.
The dolls are simple to make and can be assembled quickly.
The pattern for the body and headpiece are identical in size, just folded different to create the desired shape. Once the edges are stitched together, the body is filled with polyester fiberfill. The flannel or fleece head is also filled with fiberfill and shaped to create a sphere before it is sewn on the body.. A ribbon is pulled and stitched snugly around the doll’s “waist,” the four corners forming the arms and legs.
Fringe is sewn to the top of the “head,” and a third piece of fabric is used to create a turban to hide the “bald” spot on top.
To finish, Short recommends using a marker to draw the eyes and adding cheek color with paint or blush.
Those attending could take the parts home to create their own World Doll. They could then give it to a child, grandchild or someone special or return it to send to Samaritan’s Purse, said Short.
“I like to sew,” said club member Letty Burd. “It’s a good project. I’ll probably give it back to Wanda so she can give it to Samaritan’s Purse.”
After the meeting, some members adjourned to The Native Bagel for lunch. After eating, the planned to create a display of sunflower art — paintings, stained glass, floral and other media. Sale of the art will be used to benefit Ukraine.
Sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine, embattled by invading Russian forces.