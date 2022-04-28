WELLSBORO — Art by elementary students in Don Gill and Charlotte Lappla schools will be on display during Wellsboro’s First Friday on May 6.
In previous years, Wellsboro Area School District held a district-wide art show in the administration building. Not only was art work displayed from all grade levels, kindergarten through twelfth, but also carpentry and metal projects, music and dance performances.
The show didn’t take place in 2020 or 2021. Because of uncertainty with the pandemic earlier in the school year, teachers did not have sufficient time to prepare for the show, said elementary art teacher Sarah Wagaman. Furthermore, many parents and visitors could be uncomfortable being in close quarters in the small indoor space. Typically, the hallways are packed with people at the peak times.
Also on hiatus for the past few years has been the artwork placemats distributed in downtown eateries during March which is National Youth Art Month. What if, Wagaman wondered, if she did something similar with the student art?
Fortunately, Wagaman was prepared. Now, with the cooperation of 15 local businesses, the art is ready to be on display.
“I saved art pieces all year just in case we did get the ‘green light’ to go ahead with it even if it was during the 11th hour,” said Wagaman.
Now the 500-plus students from the two elementary schools will have art distributed through downtown Wellsboro. The Art Crawl, as Wagaman calls it, opens Friday, May 6, and will remain on display through May 23.
Art Crawl locations
- The Native Bagel: second grade, Mrs. Bowen and kindergarten, Mrs. Ryan
- Harland’s Restaurant: second grade, Mrs. Nuss and Mrs. McCabe
- Wellsboro Nutrition: first grade, Mrs. Mascho and fourth grade, Mr. Hildebrand
- Fox’s Pizza: fourth grade, Smith and second grade, Mrs. Brought
- The Steak House: fourth grade, Mrs. Gay and third grade, Mrs. Starkweather
- Timeless Destination: kindergarten, Mrs. Robinson and third grade, Mrs. Davis
- Cafe 1905: fourth grade, Mrs. Mosher and kindergarten, Mrs. Callahan
- C&N Bank: fourth grade, Mrs. Cary and kindergarten, Mrs. Tice
- Hillstone Farms: first grade, Mrs. Lohr and third grade, Mrs. Eiswerth
- Tony’s Italian Cuisine: third grade, Mr. Callahan
- First Citizens Community Bank: third grade, Mrs. Miller and kindergarten, Miss Warriner
- Wellsboro Mini Mall: first grade, Mrs. Phillips
- Deane Center: kindergarten, Miss Palmer, first grade, Mrs. Clark and second grade, Mrs. Freeman
- Pop’s Culture Shoppe: first grade, Mrs. Lightner
- The Creamery: first grade, Mrs. Shaw