WELLSBORO — Sarah Wagaman, an art teacher at Wellsboro Area School District for 29 years, is displaying her rock art at UPMC Wellsboro, formerly Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital, now through Sept. 30.
Wagaman has 24 shadow boxes hanging in the hallway near the main entrance. Some include writing, pen and ink, watercolor, acrylic paint or sticks, bark and other natural materials, but all include pebbles or rocks.
In the brochure, Wagaman writes that she gravitated toward stones of all kinds as a child. She would hunt for fossils, draw with pebbles and even crush stones for texture and to get a closer look inside.
More recently, she has found herself wading in creek beds and brooks in search of unique pebbles and stones that resemble an arm, a leg, a head or even a heart.
She carries the best home, where she cleans and dries the rocks several times before deciding how to use it. Some are left more natural, receiving just a slight shine while others are polished to a high gloss.
Some of those rocks even turn into wearable art. As of this week, Aug. 14, Wagaman will also be displaying her rock and pebble jewelry in a display case behind the front desk.
Response from employees and the community has been positive. Faith Preston, who coordinates the art gallery at the hospital, sent Wagaman a message noting that “Everyone is loving the new display. I had my first request to purchase the ‘Red Beauties’ piece and many are really talking about how great they look and there seems to be much interest.”
That will benefit not only the artist, but the hospital and the community it serves. Fifteen percent of any sales of the rock art and jewelry goes to the hospital auxiliary, which has designated the UPMC Community Health Mobile Unit as the recipient of its current fundraising efforts.
The unit was put into service after a Community Health Needs Assessment indicated a need to focus on preventative health screenings, education and immunizations. The 37-foot mobile unit takes those services to residents of the rural community, where transportation can be a barrier to health care. There are spaces for education, lab draws and an exam room.
The unit offers essential medical care including cancer screenings for skin, prostate, colorectal and oral cancer; blood work and blood pressure screening; vaccination clinics; education on diabetes and nutrition; workplace wellness and safety, as well as a trained emergency medical response for mass casualty events. It can be found at events across the county, such as the fair, Laurel Festival and holiday events.
For more information or to purchase Wagaman’s rock art, the auxiliary or the mobile health unit, call 570-723-0191.