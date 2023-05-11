WELLSBORO — A Wellsboro man confronted commissioners about the reassessment values, and received a guarantee that millage rates will go down.
Jim Melko asked the board at its May 9 meeting about the value, which doubled on his property.
WELLSBORO — A Wellsboro man confronted commissioners about the reassessment values, and received a guarantee that millage rates will go down.
Jim Melko asked the board at its May 9 meeting about the value, which doubled on his property.
Chief Assessor Josh Zeyn, who was at the meeting, said the county sent out 2,000 of the new assessment values this past Friday and another 25,000 on Monday. Another batch will be mailed later this week, most for tax exempt properties.
Zeyn said the county’s common level ratio is at 51%, meaning the assessed value from 2002 represents 51% of each property’s fair market value.
The CLR is based on the selling price of properties sold within the county. In July, that common level ratio will be adjusted and will probably be around 47%.
The reassessment process is intended to be “revenue neutral,” meaning taxing entities including the county, boroughs, townships and school districts cannot generate more revenue than it did the preceding tax year. As a result, taxing entities will have to decrease the millage rate to collect the same amount of property taxes.
“The four most important words to remember are ‘the millage rate will change’,” said Commissioner Erick Coolidge.
The average change in property value is about double; a 114% increase is the county average, Zeyn said.
“The question to ask yourself is ‘Does this represent the fair market value? Could I sell it for that much?’ If the answer is no, then you should schedule an appeal,” he said.
If it does not, Zeyn encouraged the property owner to begin the appeal process as outlined in the letter.
The tax rate will also be affected by the change in assessment within its borders. For example, if the selling price, i.e. fair market value, of properties in one municipality has increased more than the fair market value of properties in another, that may affect what a property owner pays.
The overall goal is to deliver fair, uniform and equitable assessments,” Zeyn said.
On July 1, the new reassessment values will be sent out by mail. Property owners have 40 days to file an appeal.
On Nov. 15, the new taxable assessments will be certified. After that, each taxing district will be responsible for resetting its millage rate.
Managing Editor/General Manager
