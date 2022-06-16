MANSFIELD – Officer Zach Stager, a full-time police officer here, was promoted to assistant chief during council’s Wednesday, June 8 meeting.
Stager will receive a salary of $52,000 annually.
Officer Gavin DeWert, a part-time officer, was promoted to full-time at the contracted salary. Both promotions are effective immediately.
Council also approved purchasing a speed limit sign for $3,265 similar to the one that was set up as a demo trial on North Main Street. The demo sign, which uses radar to show drivers their speed, would have cost $5,100, borough manager Chris McGann said.
McGann, who was out sick with COVID, participated in the meeting remotely. He will return to the office Monday, June 13.
He noted that the sign is movable so it can placed where it needs to be, when people report there is a speeding problem on any particular street. McGann suggested budgeting for a second sign next year.
Councilman Steve McCloskey also suggested using the crosswalk signs that the borough received for free from the state, noting that it is “difficult” for pedestrians to get across the street, especially at the crosswalk near the Tri-County Electric building.
Crosswalk signs placed there have been destroyed by busses and trucks that hit it in the difficult to navigate area.
“I would be more amicable toward that one be placed by Center Street and one on South Main Street near Smythe Park,” McCloskey said.
Former borough manager and secretary-treasurer Lynette Burton has returned to the borough office at $20 per hour part-time as needed. Burton came back when secretary-treasurer Cassie Cowles was off for a time due to medical issues. Cowles returned Thursday, June 9. Because recently hired office assistant Linda Blasz’ training was not yet complete and the borough needed an experienced person in the office, council determined she would no longer be needed.
In other business, council:
Learned that the borough has been approved for a $59,000 grant for leaf collection equipment.
Reported that the Mansfield Municipal Pool is slated to open Monday, June 13.
- Approved a request from Larson Design Group’s Josh Glace, to apply for a Growing Greener $350,000 grant to do some work towards helping control the flow of water during some heavy rain events.
- Approved a new property maintenance ordinance after McGann told council he had received “no public feedback on it at all.” According to McGann, the new ordinance will not be a “huge change. The resolution specifically says we are not going into owner-occupied homes, we still do it on rental units. By and large, exterior only.”
- Approved a 25-year lease with the Army Corps of Engineers replacing a five-year lease. The longer lease is needed to apply for the DCNR and DCED funding.